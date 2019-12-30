‘Stay forever’, ‘Amazing’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans praise midfielder following latest victory

Huddersfield Town made it three victories in their last five games by beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

The Terriers have now moved seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone and could pull away further with victory over Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

20-year-old Trevor Chalobah made his 20th Championship appearance for the club on Sunday with the Chelsea loanee being a regular starter under Danny Cowley.

It was an impressive performance from the midfielder, who helped his side to control the game–fulfilling an important role in the absence of the influential Jonathan Hogg.

Following the victory, plenty of Town players took to Twitter to react to the side’s latest victory with many thanking the fans for their support and praising the attitude of their fellow teammates.

💙 this club, fighting spirit from us all, 3 points to end the year. See you next year #terriers #htafc pic.twitter.com/acPzSIqDPd — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) December 29, 2019

Amongst those was Chalobah, who reached out to fans and paid tribute to the team’s fighting spirit.

Many Terriers supporters were quick to praise the Chelsea loanee for his performance with some even asking him to join the club permanently.

Here we take a look at the best replies to the 20-year-old’s tweet…

