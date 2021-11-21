‘Stay forever’, ‘Absolutely superb’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as loan star shines once again

Charlton Athletic continued their excellent run under Johnnie Jackson yesterday by beating league leaders Plymouth Argyle 2-0.

Ben Purrington continued his excellent form in front of goal to push The Addicks into the lead before Conor Washington sealed the three points six minutes from time.

Jackson’s men have now accumulated 13 points from 5 games under his stewardship, which is four points more than they had picked up all season under Nigel Adkins.

Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1) Highbury Stadium? Yes No

It remains to be seen if Jackson will be given the full-time job soon, but he is certainly making strides to securing the full-time role.

In what was an excellent team performance to defeat The Pilgrims, Elliot Lee once again proved why so many fans want him to sign a permanent deal at the club.

The attacking midfielder, who arrived at The Valley at the start of the 2021/22 campaign on a season-long loan deal, has been a constant source of chances and creativity.

He has continued to put in excellent performances for The Addicks, and he could be vital in Charlton’s push for the play-offs and promotion this time out.

Here, we take a look at how Charlton fans on Twitter have reacted to Lee’s performance against Plymouth yesterday afternoon…

I hope when a deal is agreed with Luton which MUST be inevitable now. You are ready with a pen full of ink! — Tony Marsh (@Tony_Marsh1980) November 20, 2021

Outstanding performance by you yet again and the whole team. Need to sign up permanently 👍🏻 — nicola sammarco (@jannenut) November 20, 2021

Just stay forever ❤️❤️ — emma (@emmacafc1980) November 20, 2021

you was a star today and the team amazing . — DeniseKT (@DeniseKnightsT) November 20, 2021

An absolute must to be kept at this great club probably the best loan player we have ever had ⚔️ — graham barton (@bartontcbr) November 21, 2021

Different class Elliot absolutely superb — James Beare (@JamesBeare3) November 20, 2021

You were outstanding today Elliot! MoM by far. Your best game and a real match winner. Brilliant! — nib (@nib29134564) November 20, 2021

Well done Elliot 👌🏻 superb team performance again! Get that contract signed! — Kieron Salmons (@KC_101) November 20, 2021