Stay at Sunderland? Move to CSKA Moscow? The potential paths for Charlie Wyke at Sunderland

Charlie Wyke is certain to be making headlines this summer.

The Sunderland striker has enjoyed a wonderful campaign so far this term having found the back of the net on 26 occasions for the Black Cats as they look to secure promotion to the Championship.

Those aspirations could go a long way to deciding the fate of the 28-year-old who certainly appears to be facing an uncertain future.

Wyke is out of contract at the end of the season and with no extension yet agreed it means that speculation is going into overdrive with regards to where his future could lie.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Middlesbrough were keeping an eye on the striker’s progress, while reports this week have suggested that a far more left-field option is also on the table.

Reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that CSKA Moscow have been casting their eye over the Sunderland man with a view to a move.

Undoubtedly a move to Russia would be a huge move for the player.

CSKA are one of the big names in European football and with the club competing to qualify for the Europa League next term it could be a huge opportunity for Wyke to challenge himself at a higher level than he ever has before.

However a move to a new country could be a huge risk.

As well as the obvious issues with language barriers and culture, Wyke could find it hard to settle into a new style of play in a new league.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

That said I’m sure that current teammate Aiden McGeady would be able to give him some insight into life in Moscow, having played for CSKA’s rivals, Spartak, between 2010 and 2014.

The other option, of course, is staying with Sunderland.

Given his impressive performances this term it seems increasingly likely that any hope of the Black Cats keeping will the player will hinge on their promotion to the Championship.

There’s no doubt that Wyke has showed the best form of his career since Lee Johnson took charge of the club in December and it would be naive for the striker to take that for granted.

Johnson clearly knows how to get the best from the 28-year-old and perhaps that could prove to be a deciding factor in his future as he looks to enjoy more goalscoring campaigns like he has this term.