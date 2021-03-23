Stay at Nottingham Forest? Rosenborg? The potential paths for Fouad Bachirou as transfer talk rumbles

By the time Chris Hughton arrived at the City Ground and began to unpack his bags in his new office, Nottingham Forest had already brought in 13 new players in what was a very busy summer transfer window.

The Reds were looking to get over their heartbreaking end to 2019/20 – a campaign which saw them somehow miss out on a play-off spot on the final day of the season, losing 4-1 at home to Stoke City.

Big changes were made to the playing squad, with the likes of Matty Cash and Ben Watson departing and 14 new players arriving by the time the window slammed shut. 13 of those signings were made under the tutelage of Sabri Lamouchi, with Hughton managing to bring in Anthony Knockaert before the transfer deadline.

Whilst the additions of Jack Colback and Lyle Taylor caught the eye early on, the signing of Fouad Bachirou went somewhat under the radar.

Bachirou arrived at Forest as an unknown quantity. The Comoros international had played in Scotland for Greenock Morton before moving on to Sweden with Ostersunds and then Malmo FF.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out Barrie McKay? Yes No

The midfielder was viewed as an important signing by Lamouchi, as he went about replacing one of his most important players from last season in Ben Watson.

In what has been an underwhelming, frustrating season for Forest, the same can be said for Bachirou.

The 30-year-old has endured a tricky time with injuries this season, and has thus made only three appearances in a Forest shirt. Only one of those appearances have come in the Championship, too, coming on as a late substitute for Samba Sow in a 0-0 home draw with Barnsley back in January.

The Athletic have recently reported that there is interest in Bachirou as we head into the final months of the season, with Rosenborg believed to be keen on acquiring the midfielder’s signature.

Bachirou has been unable to prove himself under Chris Hughton. That has largely been down to his injury problems, but there is an argument that when he has been fit and available, he hasn’t really been given a regular run of minutes.

Hughton will be keen to shuffle the pack and clear the deadwood in order to make way for further additions this summer, and you feel that Bachirou will be right at the front of the queue when it comes to shifting players out. If interest from Rosenborg is substantial, or if other clubs begin to take notice in his situation, then you wouldn’t expect to there to be any stumbling blocks.

One thing is for sure. It is a big summer for the manager, as he prepares to right the wrongs made under previous management last time around.