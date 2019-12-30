‘Stay and help us get promoted’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to 20 y/o’s message ahead of potential January exit

Eddie Nketiah made his first league start for Leeds United in Sunday’s exciting 5-4 victory over Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Arsenal but before Sunday had yet to start a Championship game for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Much has been made about Nketiah’s short-term future at Elland Road with the club reportedly ‘fighting’ to keep hold of the Arsenal loanee in January.

Nketiah has scored five goals in all competitions so far this term for the Whites and following a late Patrick Bamford quad injury, finally got his call for his first league start.

Although not finding the back of the net in the Birmingham thriller, Nketiah did look like a handful for the Blues defence, providing some strong hold-up play and having an involvement in the build-up to Jack Harrison’s goal.

Following the victory, the Arsenal loanee took to Twitter to praise the whole team and the traveling support.

What a game, what a win. Fantastic shift from the whole team, equally matched by your support. 👏🏾⚽️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/VJh2Yx3y72 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) December 29, 2019

It will now be interesting to see if the 20-year-old stays at United and whether he will get the nod to start again, with the Whites next game coming against West Bromwich Albion on New Years Day.

Leeds fans were quick to respond to Nketiah’s post, with many asking the 20-year-old to stay at the club and others quick to praise the striker’s hold-up play.

Here we take a look at some of the best replies…

Played, I’d like to see you getting a good few starts now. Stay with us Eddie, help us win promotion and the Championship trophy. The choice is yours young man, guaranteed immortality in all white, or cannon fodder in the gunners’ reserve team… — Andy Mather (@andymather1) December 29, 2019

A real man's shift mate. Your injury was at a bad time; now you're healthy and Bielsa will give you many chances in the second half. You're playing for one of the world's great coaches in a massive club chasing an historic return to the PL. Be a big part of it! We love you Eddie! — Telly Halkias (@TellyHalkias) December 29, 2019

I hope you stick around Eddie. Looked like you might've been waving goodbye today when you were subbed. — Reginald Glovebox Ⓥ (@RGlovebox) December 29, 2019

You've a chance to make history. Imagine been in the team that finally gets Leeds United promoted. You'll never be forgotten round here.

Hero status for life in Yorkshire. Put a shift in Eddie fair play. — Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) December 29, 2019

Great effort from you and the boys. Hope you stay and become a legend in one season at Leeds. We need you to be part of this success. However, if you do go I wish you all the best for your future. — Keith Allan (@ke1thallan) December 29, 2019

Great game today Eddie. You were creative as usual and you put in a good physical shift. You might not be getting as the starts you'd like but competition is also healthy for you. Keep grafting. MOT — Tómi Ọládipọ̀ (@Tomi_Oladipo) December 29, 2019

@EddieNketiah9 That was a cracking performance today. Looked really sharp and threatening and helped shape the game. Well done mate. Really hope you stay — Scott HS (@flyhsuk) December 29, 2019

Well played Eddie, you put a right shift in and were a constant threat. Being coached by Bielsa at your age will make you an even better player and person, the guy is a legend. Stay and take Leeds up, you will be a hero in Yorkshire forever. — Gurj Sagoo (@judgeaknee) December 29, 2019

Biggest compliment anyone can give is we didn’t miss Bamford as badly as anyone feared today, cracking shift up top today lad. Hopefully it wasn’t a wave goodbye 👍🏻 — James Courtney (@jcourts1991) December 29, 2019

Well played young man , Be a hero and help take us up, we need you, i don't want to be one of those to say if only Eddie had stayed.@lufc — keith bury (@Buzz510Bury) December 29, 2019