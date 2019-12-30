Connect with us

‘Stay and help us get promoted’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to 20 y/o’s message ahead of potential January exit

Eddie Nketiah made his first league start for Leeds United in Sunday’s exciting 5-4 victory over Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Arsenal but before Sunday had yet to start a Championship game for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Much has been made about Nketiah’s short-term future at Elland Road with the club reportedly ‘fighting’ to keep hold of the Arsenal loanee in January.

Nketiah has scored five goals in all competitions so far this term for the Whites and following a late Patrick Bamford quad injury, finally got his call for his first league start.

Although not finding the back of the net in the Birmingham thriller, Nketiah did look like a handful for the Blues defence, providing some strong hold-up play and having an involvement in the build-up to Jack Harrison’s goal.

Following the victory, the Arsenal loanee took to Twitter to praise the whole team and the traveling support.

It will now be interesting to see if the 20-year-old stays at United and whether he will get the nod to start again, with the Whites next game coming against West Bromwich Albion on New Years Day.

Leeds fans were quick to respond to Nketiah’s post, with many asking the 20-year-old to stay at the club and others quick to praise the striker’s hold-up play.

Here we take a look at some of the best replies…


