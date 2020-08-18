Director reacts when asked of Leeds interest in 24-year-old ace

Molde director Ole Erik Stavrum has told Norwegian outlet VG that he has not had any contact from Leeds United over a potential transfer deal involving midfielder Fredrik Aursnes.

The Whites are getting linked with a lot of players at the moment and that makes perfect sense given that they are heading back to the Premier League.

Who they’re actually going to sign remains to be seen, though, with them needing to add in some core positions up and down the team.

Aursnes could be one, of course, but at the moment Stavrum’s comments suggest that there has been no contact from the club over a potential move and, therefore, this is just pure speculation right now.

He said simply when asked about the reported Leeds interest:

“It is completely unknown to us.”

The Verdict

How accurate the report of the Whites’ interest is up for debate, then, though of course we have to consider that Stavrum could well be playing his own game here and trying to avoid further questions over the player.

Leeds do need to add to their squad in key areas, though, and Aursnes would be a signing for their midfield, though whether the Whites are actually going to go for him is another prospect altogether.

It’s perhaps one to watch, though.