Status of fresh deal for out-of-contract Blackburn player detailed

An agreement between Ryan Nyambe and Blackburn Rovers is not near but he has not informed the club of any plans to leave, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Championship club have already seen Darragh Lenihan depart at the end of his contract to join Middlesbrough while reports have suggested that Joe Rothwell is set to do the same and move to Premier League new boys Bournemouth.

Nyambe’s contract also expires this month, meaning he can leave the club as a free agent, but his future appears to still be hanging in the balance.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that despite there being an offer on the table for the defender an agreement is not near.

However, it is said that the 24-year-old has not told the club of any plans to depart this summer.

As things stand, Nyambe has not taken part in pre-season training and will not be joining for the trip to Portugal later this month as Blackburn ramp their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Verdict

This is an interesting situation and one that Dahl Tomasson and new director of football Gregg Broughton will want to get sorted.

Nyambe has come through the academy and developed into a very useful player for Rovers – making 200 senior appearances for the club.

At 24, he should still have his best football ahead of him and is already a Championship quality player without any doubt.

With other players departing, they’ll want to keep hold of him and the good news is that it seems he’s yet to make up his mind.