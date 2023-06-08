Sheffield United will once again be a Premier League club when football resumes in August, but their squad will be missing some familiar faces when the 2023-24 season starts.

In the wake of promotion back to the top flight of English football, some difficult decisions have had to be made at Bramall Lane, including deciding what to do with club icon Billy Sharp.

Billy Sharp leaves Sheffield United

With 377 appearances to his name for the club and 129 goals scored, Sharp is one of the top scorers in the club's history, but with his impact on the field dwindling, the tough decision has been made by United to let him move on this summer for perhaps one final chance at Championship football.

Billy Sharp addresses Sheffield United fans

Some weeks after Sharp's emotional speech on the balcony of Sheffield Town Hall as the club celebrated promotion to the Premier League, Sharp has sent a message to Blades fans on social media following the revelation that he would be leaving the club.

In a lengthy statement, Sharp revealed he had mixed emotions over his exit for the final time from Bramall Lane as a player - you can read it in full below.

Sharp's exit has led to the United fanbase discussing how Sharp should be best honoured for his services at the club.

Many Blades supporters are of the belief that Sharp should have a stand named after him at Bramall Lane or have a statue erected in his likeness outside the ground.

Some even believe that Sharp is deserving of both of those honours plus a retirement of the shirt number 10 that he wore for so many years.

However, some are divided in the sense that past club legends have not received accolades such as a stand named after them or shirt numbers retired, with a few fans arguing that Sharp doesn't need any special recognition.