‘Stats are poor’, ‘Good signing’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as potential transfer development shared

Nottingham Forest transfer target Morgan Rogers watched the side as they were beaten by Bournemouth at the City Ground yesterday.

Believe Morgan Rogers was at the game today… has been on the #NFFC radar for a few weeks.

The Manchester City man played with Brennan Johnson at Lincoln last season.

He would be one heck of a signing if that one is progressing as it seems it might be. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) August 14, 2021

Chris Hughton is monitoring the Manchester City attacking midfielder after his impressive loan spell with Lincoln City in the previous campaign and it has been suggested that a deal could happen before the deadline.

And, that speculation will only intensify after reporter Paul Taylor revealed that Rogers watched the game against the Cherries.

However, it’s fair to say that the prospect of Rogers at Forest received a mixed response from the support. Whilst some recognise that he is a talented youngster, others aren’t sure if he is the goal threat that Forest are lacking right now.

Plus, Hughton is coming under pressure after a tough start to the season, with some claiming that he isn’t utilising his attacking players properly right now.

Be a good signing if we didn’t have a negative boring manager like Hughton. Sent me to sleep that second half 🥱 — Sam (@SamL0408) August 14, 2021

Perm = great but why not spend on other positions ie competent midfielder/ LB

Loan = would rather give mins to mighten🤨 — Saucy Sabri (@sabri_lagucci) August 14, 2021

Even if we did sign Rogers we would still play with colback and Yates in midfield 😂😂 — Martin lander (@Martinrlander) August 14, 2021

Could of signed Messi but even that wouldn't change anything with hughton in charge. 1 win in last 16 and lost our last 8 games — NotoriousBLIMP (@Havill_Alex) August 14, 2021

No https://t.co/JSAS85oPGZ his stats are poor from league 1.we need better but it dont matter who we sign with this negative manager 3 positive subs should have been made once they went down to 10men..its boring and negative he will be gone by end is September if he dont change — Deano7312 (@12bw1312) August 14, 2021

We could sign Cruyff in his pomp and he would instantly forget how to play football the second he put the shirt on. — Richard Holmes (@richholmes73) August 14, 2021

Yep. And he'll be on the bench so we can play 2 cdms — Shaun (@lasagna1804) August 14, 2021