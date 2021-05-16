Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Statement of intent’, ‘Would be amazing’ – These Ipswich Town fans are excited as Championship man emerges as transfer target

Ipswich Town are interested in Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley as Paul Cook prepares for a very busy summer at Portman Road.

The new boss warned that a major clear-out is on the cards, with many players having already been told that they won’t be offered a new deal when their contracts expire in the summer.

Therefore, a lot of new additions will come in, and the East Anglian Daily Press have claimed that the Tractor Boys are ‘leading the chase’ to bring in Bradley.

The centre-back is out of contract with the Hatters in the summer, so he will have a big decision to make on his future in the coming weeks.

Given his pedigree, with the 29-year-old having starred and won promotion in League One previously, as well as impressing in the Championship this season, it’s fair to say he would be a coup for the club.

