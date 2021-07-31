‘Statement of intent’, ‘We’re going up’ – Many Oxford United fans react as club confirm transfer agreement

After a relatively quiet summer at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford United have finally sprung to life in the transfer market just over a week before the 2021-22 campaign begins.

Following their failure to navigate themselves past Blackpool in the play-offs last season, Karl Robinson has had to regroup and he’s had to battle on without two of his star players as both Josh Ruffels and Rob Atkinson have departed for the Championship.

It took a while for Robinson to find his Ruffels replacement, but that came in the form of Birmingham City’s Steve Seddon last week, and earlier in the window last season’s loanees Brandon Barker and Olamide Shodipo were replaced by Billy Bodin and Ryan Williams.

Robinson has taken more steps to strengthen his attack with the loan return of Nathan Holland, who featured for the U’s in 2020, and there has been another return for a winger in the form of Gavin Whyte.

The Northern Ireland international has joined for the whole season from Cardiff City having spent the 2018-19 campaign at Oxford before moving on to the Bluebirds for an undisclosed fee.

It hasn’t quite worked out in Wales for the 25-year-old and he will be hoping to regain some form and confidence with a return to the Kassam Stadium – Oxford fans are seemingly delighted that he’s made a triumphant return.

VERY happy with this 😁 https://t.co/L7DCYWi7X3 — Adamski (@OxGeek) July 31, 2021

Wow. That is some statement of intent. https://t.co/RTd5fzoyHR — Mike Terry (@1mikelterry) July 31, 2021

Championship here we come https://t.co/1qeY1MwUVn — adam fisher (@adam23071577) July 31, 2021