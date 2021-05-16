‘Statement of intent’ – QPR in battle to sign in-demand Ipswich Town ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are facing a very important summer transfer window where they need to continue to improve their squad to maintain their improvements under Mark Warburton.

The Rs are already busy trying to sort out their potential transfer business and they will be aiming to keep hold of some of the loanees they had at the club in the second half of this term. While Lee Wallace has also just seen his contract with the club extended by a further 12-months after some impressive displays in the second half of the campaign.

Warburton’s side have now been linked with a potential move for Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell, with the Rs joining Blackburn Rovers and Brentford in being interested in the 22-year-old. That comes with Ipswich Town believed to be willing to allow him to leave Portman Road this summer as part of their rebuild.

With QPR interested in a move for Dozzell this summer, we asked out FLW writers whether they feel it is the right potential move for the Rs…

George Harbey

This strikes me as a typical QPR signing.

Dozzell was seen as a big part of Ipswich’s long-term plans when he signed a new four-year deal in December, and it’s a surprise to see that he has been told to find a new club.

He’s a very technically gifted midfielder who can find a killer pass and take a man on, and he would fit right in at QPR.

If they could get him for a price lower than usual, then that would be another bargain of an addition for the R’s who work under a tight budget under Mark Warburton.

This would be a positive signing.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for QPR – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Grant Hall ever score a goal for QPR? Yes No

Toby Wilding

I do think this could be a good signing for QPR to make if they pull it off.

Given Fulham’s relegation has probably made it harder for them to bring Stefan Johansen back next season, and with Geoff Cameron having already left the club, it does seem as though they could benefit from adding some midfielders to their squad this summer.

As a result, the addition of Dozzell is one that could help QPR to fill those roles, particularly given the potential he possesses, meaning this could be one well worth looking into for the Championship club.

Indeed, it also seems as though he could be available this summer, which could help QPR get a deal done here, and with other Championship clubs seemingly interested, this would also be something of a statement of intent from Mark Warburton’s side, so it does seem as though pursuing this deal could make sense for them.

Jacob Potter

He could be a worth a punt for Mark Warburton’s side.

QPR really impressed me in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and I think they’d be making a smart addition for the future if they struck an agreement to sign Dozzell.

Dozzell has caught the eye with some strong performances for Ipswich Town in recent seasons, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from a number of Championship teams.

QPR already have some strong options in a similar position, but Dozzell could be a good option to have on a rotational basis moving forwards.

They face a battle to land his signature though, so it’ll be interesting to see where he heads to in the summer transfer window.