‘Statement of intent’ – Nottingham Forest plot transfer move to sign 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

John Souttar could be a man in demand this January, with Nottingham Forest the latest side to register an interest in the player according to Football Insider.

The player has been a regular for Hearts for a good few seasons now and he seems to be getting better and better with every passing campaign.

This year, he already has three goals to his name and has helped his side to an incredible start to life back in the SPL.

Now, with the player back on the big stage in Scotland, he is catching the eye of suitors elsewhere.

Forest are the latest to throw their hat into the ring – and they’ll be eager to try and tie up some January business for him.

Could the player cut it in the second tier of English football though? Would he be a good signing for Nottingham Forest? Here then, is the verdict from some of our FLW writers…

Billy Mulley

John Souttar is proving to be an excellent defender in the Scottish premiership and it is clear to see why he is attracting attention from the Championship.

Under Steve Cooper, Forest tend to operate with three centre backs, meaning it is no real surprise to see Forest in the market for a defender this January.

Souttar has the strength, pace and intelligence to thrive at the defensive part of the game, whilst he has the composure and passing range to be trusted in possession.

Forest would be a good fit for the 25-year-old, who is likely to attract the interest of many.

Chris Thorpe

I think John Souttar would be a brilliant addition for Forest, mainly because he is a player who is absolutely dying for a move away from Scottish football.

He has been at Hearts for far too long and is more than good enough to be taken out of his comfort zone.

He is good with the ball at his feet, which is sure to suit what Steve Cooper wants from his defenders.

I could see him slotting quite easily into a back three when required and he would be joining the club at a good stage of his career.

This would be a real statement of intent from the Reds if they could get this deal over the line.

Adam Jones

The centre-back position is probably one area Forest won’t need to recruit in, but that depends on players’ fitness.

Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Loic Mbe Soh and Rodrigo Ely are five options that could be utilised at centre-back, arguably sufficient options without the need to recruit another centre-back.

This is why it would probably be wise if the club were to sell one of their existing players if they want to recruit Souttar, for the sake of minimising their wage bill and complying with the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

In terms of the Scottish international, he is a talented defender and at 25, he could still be a long-term option for Forest with the potential to become a Premier League player. This is exactly the sort of signing they should be making – but his injury record is a worry.

Suffering several serious injuries in the last five years, the stumbling block on this deal could be his medical, so that’s something to keep an eye on.