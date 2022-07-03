“Statement of intent” – Middlesbrough make enquiry for Hull City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have been knocked back in their pursuit of Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, it emerged yesterday.

As per Hull City‘s vice-chairman Tan Kesler, via BBC Radio Humberside, the club received an enquiry regarding the young centre-half from Boro recently.

The offer was knocked back, though, with Middlesbrough’s valuation of the young defender falling short of Hull City’s.

With that in mind, here, some of our writers at FLW have offered their thoughts on the bid, and whether or not Greaves would be a guaranteed starter at the Riverside.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a rather useful piece of business for Middlesbrough.

Admittedly, with more established Championship centre backs such as Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and new signing Darragh Lenihan on the books at the Riverside, it is hard to see Greaves becoming an immediate starter in Chris Wilder’s side.

However, ‘Boro are surely going to need cover for those individuals for when injuries and suspensions inevitably take their toll at this level, particularly if they continue to employ a three-at-the-back system.

Given the fact that Greaves showed last season for Hull that he too is a capable defender at Championship level, he could be a decent option to fill that role, and at 21-years-old he does have the potential to develop into a starter and key asset in the longer term.

With that in mind, this does feel like one that could be well worth pursuing for ‘Boro.

Adam Jones

This would be yet another statement of intent from Boro who already look as though they will be getting a deal for Zack Steffen over the line.

Plying his trade in a back three before, he should take little time to become accustomed to life at the Riverside and this is partly why he would be such a good signing.

He will only get better at 21 as well, though you feel this is a signing they will only be able to get over the line if they manage to sell Djed Spence.

Although you have to admire their ambition, remaining within the EFL’s financial rules will also be important if they want to continue thriving and this is why they should hold back until Spence is sold.

In terms of him being a starter, it’s hard to say. Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel are probably Chris Wilder’s starters at this stage with Paddy McNair in midfield, but Greaves’ presence would certainly make things interesting.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this is an intriguing one from Middlesbrough’s perspective.

Their central defensive options are looking stacked after the signing of Daragh Lenihan on a free, so he would face strong ompetition for a starting place with the likes of Lenihan, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel competing for a starting spot.

Having said that, though, Greaves would be a nice addition to Middlesbrough regardless, and would certainly get a healthy amount of games, even if he couldn’t break in as a starter.

At just 21-years-old he has shown himself to be a very good central defender at Championship level, and clearly he has ambitions of playing higher up the division – something that this move would likely allow him to do, with Wilder’s side expected to compete at the sharp end of the division in 2022/23.

Hull will want a decent fee for the defender, no doubt, but with his contract expiring next summer, it may be that the Tigers find his value slightly diminished.