Highlights Liam Delap is likely to miss games due to injury, but Hull City secured the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool.

Carvalho's desire for game time was the determining factor in choosing Hull City over other clubs.

The signing of Carvalho showcases Hull City's ability to attract high-quality players and bolster their attacking lineup.

Hull City may have been dealt a huge blow, with Liam Delap now likely to miss a chunk of games with injury, but have won the race for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho to bolster their forward line.

Delap will continue to be assessed but it's believed he will not be available for a period of time, whilst Liam Rosenior has revealed further details about the absence via Hull Live.

He recently said: "Liam Delap needs an assessment on his knee. He's had it scanned, something's come back on it, so we need to assess what to do, which is a big blow. We have to take it from there when we get the news on Tuesday.

"There's different ways of managing it, and what I don't want to do is give you a timescale when it's wrong. What we do know is that there's going to have to be something; we're going to have to come up with a plan in terms of how we look after his knee because he's an outstanding young talent and we need to make sure we look after him.

"These things come up and you have to find a way to solve them. In the case of Liam, it's nothing to do with robustness. It's just something that's really, really unfortunate in his knee."

Hull win Carvalho race

Leicester City were first revealed to be keen on a loan move for Liverpool's starlet, Carvalho, according to a report from Sky Sports News. However, Championship interest has been vast.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Southampton had joined the race to take Carvalho on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Fabrizio Romano then revealed three clubs were leading the race, including Hull City and Leeds alongside Southampton, in an ambitious swoop from the trio, especially as Premier League interest came in the form of Wolves and Fulham.

Many perhaps thought that the top-flight interest would be tempting for Carvalho and Liverpool; however, it has since been revealed that game time is the most important factor, which was the determining factor in Hull winning the race. They moved ahead of other options, according to reports from Sky Sports News.

It has since been announced that he will join on loan for the remainder of the season, with this viral video on Twitter (X) detailing how they beat the likes of Leeds and Southampton to his signature.

Carlton Palmer: Hull have made a statement

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes Carvalho is a fantastic capture from Hull, and is a move that should benefit all parties involved.

He said: "With Liam Delap injured, Hull City have signed Fabio Carvalho.

"It's a big statement of intent that they've been able to secure his services ahead of the likes of high-flying sides such as Leicester and Southampton.

"Carvalho's been recalled from his loan at RB Leipzig due to a lack of game time. Hull's ability to guarantee him regular first-team football explains why they were favourites to acquire his signature.

"It's a move that Liverpool are surely keen to embrace as well, as Rosenior has adopted an exciting brand of football which will suit Carvalho.

"It's a move that is beneficial to all parties to help bolster Hull's attacking ranks with Delap now out."

Related Hull City strike €2 million transfer agreement as medical set to get underway The Tigers are set to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks with Ivor Pandur on the verge of completing a switch to the MKM Stadium

Carvalho could be Hull's statement signing

Hull's rise up the Championship since their promotion back to the second tier in 2021 has been fairly rapid, and recent signings such as Carvalho underline that.

They have been able to attract a higher calibre of player for some time now, but the Liverpool starlet could be the best signing of the lot in recent windows.

Fabio Carvalho's career stats - as of 10/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 44 12 8 Liverpool 21 3 0 RB Leipzig 15 0 0 Portugal U-21 4 2 2

Liam Delap's injury is a blow, but a forward line containing Carvalho, Jaden Philogene, Scott Twine, Aaron Connolly, and Ozan Tufan is plenty of firepower to be the envy of plenty of rival teams in the league.