‘Statement of intent’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Barnsley fans are delighted as Premier League transfer finalised

Barnsley have completed the signing of Josh Benson from Burnley, with the midfielder agreeing a four-year deal at Oakwell.

The 21-year-old was highly-rated at Turf Moor having moved to the Clarets from Arsenal as a teenager, and he made six Premier League appearances under Sean Dyche in the previous campaign.

However, the Burnley chief has clearly decided Benson isn’t in his plans moving forward, with the Tykes announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

Given his undoubted potential, combined with his pedigree having featured in the top-flight last season, it’s fair to say that the Barnsley fans were very pleased by the latest bit of business done by the club.

Bringing in a midfielder was sure to be a priority for the Yorkshire outfit after Alex Mowatt’s departure and Benson will hope to be a key figure in the team this season.

