‘Statement of intent’ – EFL club plot move for Tottenham forward: The verdict

MK Dons are looking into the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott for the upcoming season, as reported by the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The League One side have been one of the busier League One clubs in the summer transfer window thus far, and they are now hoping to sign the young Spurs striker.

The 19-year-old, who is now a full Republic of Ireland international, made his first-team debut for the Premier League club aged 17, during an EFL Cup third round loss to Colchester United.

Parrott started the 2020/21 campaign with Championship club Millwall, but his time with The Lions was cut short and he headed to Ipswich Town for the second half of the campaign.

In 18 appearances that included 13 starts, the young Irish forward netted twice as The Tractor Boys just missed out on the League One play-offs.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could actually turn out to be a rather useful signing for MK Dons.

The Dons have seen a number of centre forward options such as Cameron Jerome, Will Grigg, Kieran Agard and Joe Mason leave the club since the end of last season, while only Mo Eisa has arrived in that position.

As a result, it does seem as though they could do to add some extra attacking firepower to their squad, and Parrott would obviously provide that.

Indeed, while things didn’t really work out for him on loan with Millwall and Ipswich while out on loan last season, there is no doubt he is a player who possesses plenty of potential, something that he may be able to exploit with the opportunities he could get to build momentum with a run in their side amid a lack of alternative options.

As a result, I do think that this could be one worth pursuing for MK Dons, given the high profile statement of intent this would be heading into the new season.

Ben Wignall

Big things were expected of Parrott last season when he initially went on loan to Millwall, but it didn’t quite happen for the Ireland international at the Lions.

His early season was blighted by injury and then the teenager failed to make an impact when given the opportunities by Gary Rowett, and for the most part he suffered the same fate at Ipswich Town in the second half of the campaign.

Despite dropping down a league, Parrott couldn’t find that scoring touch for the Tractor Boys either with just two goals in 18 outings, however for the most part he was played behind a lone striker so Paul Lambert and Paul Cook perhaps didn’t get the best out of his abilities.

There’s definitely still a player with huge potential in there though and a move to MK Dons, where many strikers have flourished over the years, could be not only a statement of intent for the club but it could be the opportunity that Parrott needs.

You need to remember as well that the striker is only 19 years old – there’s a lot of learning that Parrott needs to do but from a technical standpoint if he’s given a run of games up-front I can only see him doing good things for MK Dons.

George Harbey

I think this would be another positive addition for MK.

Parrott, in fairness, didn’t have the greatest time out on loan last season. Even when he dropped down into League One with Ipswich, he didn’t have much luck in front of goal and flattered to deceive at times.

But he is highly regarded at Spurs for a reason, and it might just be a case of going out on loan again and trying to get a regular run of games under his belt.

MK play an attractive brand of football under Russell Martin and create plenty of chances in the final third, and their style of play should suit Parrott.

Max Watters and Mo Eisa have already arrived to add competition in the final third, but Parrott would be another exciting addition too.

