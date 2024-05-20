Highlights Coventry City faces competition from Sheffield United for Preston North End captain Alan Browne on a free transfer.

Browne's versatility in midfield and leadership qualities make him an appealing target for The Sky Blues this summer.

Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood believes Browne's experience would be valuable for the team and hopes the potential deal goes through.

Coventry City face competition with Sheffield United, who have both taken an interest in Preston North End captain Alan Browne on a free transfer.

That's according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who has outlined the situation regarding the Republic of Ireland international, who currently sees his contract at Deepdale expire this summer and, with this in mind, it's no shock to see him attract interest from elsewhere as his deal nears an end.

The Sky Blues are one team who may be keen to improve their midfield department this summer, with Ben Sheaf potentially set to attract plenty of interest from the top-flight this summer, whilst Callum O'Hare looks destined to leave Mark Robins' side when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Not only this, but Liam Kelly has also been released, meaning midfield additions, and experienced ones at that, will be crucial for Cov during the upcoming window, both in terms of quality and depth, if they are to cope with potential injuries in this department in 2024/25.

Victor Torp could be a great long-term option and has shown flashes of brilliance, and there are no guarantees that Sheaf will depart, but more is clearly required in this area and the opportunity to move to the 2022/23 play-off finalists could appeal to someone like Browne.

However, according to Nixon's report, Preston have made Browne a "record" contract offer to keep him at Deepdale and there are no guarantees of him moving on just yet. That's due to the fact the two interested teams are reportedly struggling to match the amount that Preston have offered for their key man, but it remains to be seen whether that increased package is enough to keep the Irishman with his current team.

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood believes that Browne would be a good addition for the club and outlined his reasons when speaking to FLW.

He said: "We need a bit of experience in the middle of the park as we've got quite a young side.

"He's always played well against us and we never win at Preston, so if that's a tactic to help us win a few games there, then I'll take it.

"In all seriousness, he's a good pro. He's played a lot of games at this level for a side like Preston.

"He seems to be a good ball player and has international caps for Ireland as well.

"He gives us much needed experience in the middle of the pitch. I don't think any Cov fans would complain with it.

"Whether it goes through or not, I am unsure. I've heard Preston have offered a record-deal for him to stay.

"I do think it's a statement of intent if we manage to take a play-off rivals captain off them as well.

"It would strengthen our side and weaken theirs at the same time, and I definitely think it's an area of the park where we could do with adding another body or two.

"I'm happy at the links with him, and if we get it over the line, then brilliant.

"If not, then I'm sure Robins and his team have got a few more irons in the fire.

"But I look forward to seeing what happens with this one."

Alan Browne's profile

Alan Browne's versatility to play a multitude of roles in midfield, or even as a wing-back, surely make him a solid addition for plenty of Championship sides.

That includes Coventry, who are losing plenty of experience in Kelly, and Browne could plug a gap in more ways than one by coming in, with his leadership so vital to Preston.

Almost 350 Championship appearances for free, for a player under the age of 30 as well, is certainly a good bit of business if they can persuade Browne to the Midlands this summer.