Leeds United

‘State of you’, ‘Sour’ – Ex-Cardiff player’s Marcelo Bielsa dig causes uproar among many Leeds United fans

Former Cardiff City defender Kevin McNaughton has aimed a dig at Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United, which has caused uproar from many fans of the Whites.

The Championship got back underway after a three-month delay on the weekend and the Bluebirds handed Leeds a shock defeat in the Welsh capital.

The Whites headed into the clash with Cardiff knowing that a win would see them regain their place at the top of the table but despite having the majority of possession and more chances, were unable to avoid defeat.

Junior Hoilett rifled home the hosts’ first after a Kalvin Phillips mistake in the first half and then Robert Glatzel doubled the deficit after the break, smashing his effort in off the post.

The result means the Bluebirds climb to seventh, while Bielsa’s men remain seven points clear of the play-offs.

It certainly seemed to please McNaughton, who made nearly 300 appearances for Cardiff before his 2015 exit, and it seems the 37-year-old couldn’t resist aiming a dig at Leeds and their manager.

His comment doesn’t appear to have gone down well with the Elland Road faithful and many Whites fans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration and hit back.

Read their reaction here:


