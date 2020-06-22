‘State of you’, ‘Sour’ – Ex-Cardiff player’s Marcelo Bielsa dig causes uproar among many Leeds United fans

Former Cardiff City defender Kevin McNaughton has aimed a dig at Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United, which has caused uproar from many fans of the Whites.

The Championship got back underway after a three-month delay on the weekend and the Bluebirds handed Leeds a shock defeat in the Welsh capital.

The Whites headed into the clash with Cardiff knowing that a win would see them regain their place at the top of the table but despite having the majority of possession and more chances, were unable to avoid defeat.

Junior Hoilett rifled home the hosts’ first after a Kalvin Phillips mistake in the first half and then Robert Glatzel doubled the deficit after the break, smashing his effort in off the post.

The result means the Bluebirds climb to seventh, while Bielsa’s men remain seven points clear of the play-offs.

It certainly seemed to please McNaughton, who made nearly 300 appearances for Cardiff before his 2015 exit, and it seems the 37-year-old couldn’t resist aiming a dig at Leeds and their manager.

A Pint of Marcelo Bielsas tears https://t.co/vJ1zCKB3i7 — Kevin McNaughton (@KevMcnaughton) June 21, 2020

His comment doesn’t appear to have gone down well with the Elland Road faithful and many Whites fans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration and hit back.

Read their reaction here:

Hows about you show one of the best coaches in the world some respect. You B license McNobody — sheefy (@sheefy1986) June 21, 2020

Rent free is your head — Jack (@jackkleeds) June 21, 2020

You actually think he cares that much about you lot lol enjoy it now because by the end of the season we’ll be having the last laugh 🤭 — TheMightyWhite (@TheMightyWhite1) June 21, 2020

Aww that’s cute. Rent free 💙💛 — Shauna Yates (@Shortieyates04) June 21, 2020

What that manager with his team in 2nd compared to your team in 8th? State of you https://t.co/07LQ7wlmNF — Owen Leith (@owen6leith) June 21, 2020

Classy tweet from a supposedly former pro here https://t.co/r3rBBMXCyR — David Wood (@mrdavidnwood) June 21, 2020

too sour for my taste https://t.co/ojdTI5gxBB — colin powell (@colinj_powell) June 21, 2020