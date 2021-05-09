Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'State of this', 'Embarrassing' – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent Derby County footage

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Derby County confirmed their status as a Championship for another season on the final day of the 2020/21 season, as they drew with Sheffield Wednesday. 

It was a game full of plenty of twists and turns, with Derby facing relegation at one stage on Saturday afternoon, as Rotherham United were set to beat them to 21st place in the second-tier standings.

But the Millers conceded a late goal to Cardiff City, which saw them only earn a point from their final game of this year’s campaign.

Wayne Rooney’s side were behind twice in their match against the Owls, but earned a late point courtesy of a Martyn Waghorn penalty.

That proved to be enough for the Rams, as they survived in dramatic circumstances, and the players were seen celebrating with the Derby County supporters outside the stadium after the match.

Local rivals Nottingham Forest will be slightly disappointed not to have seen the Rams drop into the third-tier of English football.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to this emerging footage of the Derby County players, after their survival in the Championship was confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


