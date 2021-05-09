‘State of this’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent Derby County footage

Derby County confirmed their status as a Championship for another season on the final day of the 2020/21 season, as they drew with Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a game full of plenty of twists and turns, with Derby facing relegation at one stage on Saturday afternoon, as Rotherham United were set to beat them to 21st place in the second-tier standings.

But the Millers conceded a late goal to Cardiff City, which saw them only earn a point from their final game of this year’s campaign.

Did these Derby County players make more than 100 appearances for the club?

1 of 18 Did Richard Keogh make more than 100 appearances for Derby County? Yes No

Wayne Rooney’s side were behind twice in their match against the Owls, but earned a late point courtesy of a Martyn Waghorn penalty.

That proved to be enough for the Rams, as they survived in dramatic circumstances, and the players were seen celebrating with the Derby County supporters outside the stadium after the match.

Derby fans and players celebrating them staying up ⬆️

pic.twitter.com/kBaEqGBTQQ — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) May 8, 2021

Local rivals Nottingham Forest will be slightly disappointed not to have seen the Rams drop into the third-tier of English football.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to this emerging footage of the Derby County players, after their survival in the Championship was confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

@RyLato state of this – tinpot — Henk Ten Cate (@worlo24) May 8, 2021

Embarrassing @dcfcofficial 😂 — G U Y S L E Y (@Guysley) May 8, 2021

Shame we couldn’t invade the pitch and get some smoke bombs out to celebrate 👀 pic.twitter.com/o9qpDO4uEn — Jordan Yates (@J_Yates7) May 8, 2021

Celebrating the fact that Rotherham conceded 88th min to keep them up 🤩 something else https://t.co/Bk5RwkDE0l — Luke Dennis (@lukedennis68) May 8, 2021

OMGGGGG WHAT HAVE I JUST WATCHED 😂😂😂😂😂 Did they win the league?? https://t.co/KWTC3lLRmE — Gem (@Gemnffc) May 8, 2021

Hahahaha quality lads what a club …………….. https://t.co/P8UelPxRH5 — T°m Clarke (@thomaaasclarke) May 8, 2021

Siri – Show me an example of a tinpot football club https://t.co/WD06C4aexl — Stuart Hackett (@Stueyh111) May 8, 2021