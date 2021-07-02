Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘State of this club’, ‘Downright insulting’ – These Swindon Town fans react to surprising player update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Swindon Town have confirmed that Pierce Sweeney is a free agent after the club agreed to terminate his contract.

The defender was only revealed as a new Robins player last month, joining on a two-year deal after leaving Exeter.

However, a few weeks can be a very long time where Swindon are concerned and the club announced this afternoon that, following Sweeney’s request due to family issues, the player will leave without having played a game.

Despite comments from Sweeney explaining the decision, it’s fair to say that the Swindon fans were not impressed with how this has played out, particularly given the chaos that has engulfed the club in recent weeks.

That’s after John McGreal, the manager when Sweeney signed, leaving the club, whilst there is still a lot more uncertainty around because of off-field issues that continue to impact Swindon.

Here we look at some of the reaction following the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘State of this club’, ‘Downright insulting’ – These Swindon Town fans react to surprising player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: