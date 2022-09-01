State of play detailed at Portsmouth as transfer deadline approaches

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is hoping to name as many as three more signings before the transfer window slams shut this evening, as per a report from Portsmouth-based outlet The News.

Pompey, who have had a productive summer thus far, sit at the League One summit, having picked up 14 points from their first six matches this term.

According to the report, a versatile attacker is being deemed as a priority at Fratton Park as the deadline approaches, whilst a left-sided defender is another position Cowley could address.

The report also suggests that a midfielder could be targeted during these concluding stages, with Louis Thompson set for a spell on the sidelines.

Of course, three new additions on Deadline Day is not unheard of but it is likely to prove difficult for Cowley and Co.

The verdict

The squad has certainly been strengthened this summer, and whilst Cowley is targeting new additions still, he currently possesses personnel that have the desired qualities to continue challenging at the top-end of the division.

The versatile attacker detailed in the report is seemingly a Marcus Harness replacement after the 26-year-old departed for Ipswich Town earlier in the window.

Interestingly, Portsmouth have excellent options in the midfield already, however, Thompson’s injury has created a desire to bring in a more combative midfield operator.

It will be interesting to see how many new additions are made at Portsmouth as the closure of the window approaches during what has been a strong summer for Pompey thus far.