‘Starts the next game’, ‘Can’t be dropped’ – Many Portsmouth fans praise academy graduate

Portsmouth extended their unbeaten run of games as they beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday away at Adams Park.

It was a huge game against a promotion rival for Danny Cowley’s side as they look to close the gap on themselves and the playoffs.

It was a Marcus Harness winner in the 73rd that gave Pompey all three points but it could have been so different if it wasn’t for the goalkeeping heroics of academy graduate Alex Bass.

Wycombe could have taken the lead in the 28th minute of Sean Raggett clumsily bundled Anis Mehmeti over in the box, but Bass kept a calm head and kept out Joe Jacobson’s penalty.

Portsmouth improved upon their slow first half performance after the break and that was rewarded when George Hirst laid the ball across to Harness who forced the ball over the line after a couple of attempts.

There was almost some late heartbreak for Cowley’s side though as Vokes forced a stunning save from Bass in stoppage time, leaving Portsmouth with all three points.

The efforts of Alex Bass was the focus of supporters on Twitter as they praised one of their own. Here’s what they had to say.

Why do we have the 2 best keepers in the league🤩🤩🤩 — Billy (@Bilbo2oo6) November 13, 2021

Best not be dropped. More than good enough to be starting every week for us. — Anthony (@Antni_b) November 13, 2021

He was immense today. He can’t be dropped after that. Baz left us to play for someone else, so now has to wait his turn! @Alexbass137 🙌🏻 — Ł Ξ Ξ (@LeeCrowhurst) November 13, 2021

Bassy you were fantastic today 👏👏 — David Kemp (@pfcdave1898) November 13, 2021

Starts the next game! Let’s develop OUR players — Jamie Fox (@jamiefox83) November 13, 2021

Gotta start next game. Baz has been great this season but Bass has proved his spot today. — Dan ☯︎ (@DanLewis1999) November 13, 2021

Gotta give him more chances, at the end of the day as much as I like Bazunu, he won’t be here next season — 🇬🇧Alex PC (@BlueArmyAlex) November 13, 2021