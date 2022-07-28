“Starting with the toughest game possible” – Sheffield United fan pundit gives score prediction for Monday’s clash v Watford

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Championship action returning this weekend, everyone will be keen to get off to a good start to put them on a front foot starting the season.

Sheffield United had a strong season last year as they made it to the play-offs although they were unlucky to lose across two semi-final legs against eventual winners Nottingham Forest taking it to the final day of the season.

The Blades start their campaign on Monday evening as they travel to newly relegated Watford.

This will no doubt be a tough game with both sides aiming for a spot at the top end of the table this season so with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse how he sees Monday’s game going: “I think we’re starting with the toughest game possible.

“Watford have an extremely strong squad which should do really well this year.

“Although it doesn’t mean everything, our pre-season form hasn’t been good and we’ve got question marks still hanging over Sander Berge’s head with regards to a possible transfer away and with injuries to the likes of Sharp, McBurnie, Bogle and of course Jack O’Connell, I think it’ll be a really tough game.

“Whilst I believe we are capable of winning if we play to the best of our ability, I can see the result being a 1-1 draw.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 4-0 win

The Verdict:

It’s definitely a tough game to start on especially travelling away to Watford and although you could think it’s a positive to get the tough games out of the way first, with a number of injuries in the side, it may have come at a tough time for the Blades.

Nevertheless, Heckingbottom will urge his side to go into the game with a strong mentality and will set up tactically in a way that should protect his side based on who’s available for selection.

It’s hard to see it being a high scoring game for United but if they stay disciplined and defend well then they can easily stay in the competition.