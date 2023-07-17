Jamie Vardy is a transfer target for Everton this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The 36-year-old still has one year remaining on his current Leicester City contract.

However, relegation to the Championship has raised some doubts over whether the forward will remain at the King Power Stadium beyond this summer.

Should Everton pursue a move for Jamie Vardy?

Carlton Palmer is sceptical of whether Vardy would be a good signing for Everton given how his form dropped off with the Foxes last season.

The former midfielder believes that he could help power Leicester back to the top flight but that his big salary could be a concern for the club and a potential reason to offload him in this transfer window.

“Everton are chasing Jamie Vardy, it would be a massive blow for Leicester to lose him as he’s been their talisman and their number nine,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s been outstanding for them for so many seasons.

“I think dropping down to the Championship, he could score 20 goals next year for them, which would go a long way to helping them get promotion.

“I would think that Leicester would have to offload him due to his salary.

“I’m sure they don’t want to pay that salary in the Championship.

“I’m not sure week-in, week-out that Vardy could have the same impact in the Premier League.

“Last season, he featured in 37 games, he only scored three goals.

“The previous season he scored 15 goals in 25 appearances.

“I think, at 36, we’re probably starting to see the decline in him, so probably he would be a good impact player to have, but you also have to factor in that Leicester were poor last season, so that will have affected him as well.

“So we’ll have to see.

“I mean, if they’re able to get him out of Leicester, Everton on a free, we’ve seen they’ve gone for Ashley Young, we know that Everton haven’t got huge resources so this is what Sean Dyche has got to do to establish Everton and not see them in the position that they’re in for the last two seasons, just staving off relegation on the last day of the season.”

Vardy will no doubt be remembered as a Leicester legend no matter what happens this summer.

But no decision has yet been made on his future, with Turkish side Trabzonspor also linked with a move for the former England international.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Jamie Vardy?

Vardy had a difficult year last season in the Premier League, but is still capable of scoring goals at a Championship level.

That could be crucial to the team’s promotion chances, especially as there is also uncertainty over the future of the squad’s other forward options.

But Vardy’s wages are substantial for a team competing at this level, so it could be beneficial to the club’s finances if he did depart.

However, Everton should be avoiding this move anyway as there is no way a 36-year-old Vardy is what they need to improve their attack.