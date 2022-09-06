“Starting to question his level of commitment” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit delivers verdict on the club’s ownership

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Over the last decade Charlton Athletic have been run in a very puzzling manner by first Roland Duchatelet, then East Street Investments and now Thomas Sandgaard.

The Addicks are seemingly staring down the barrel at a third straight season in League One without achieving a top six finish and they did not spend any money in the summer transfer window to address that.

There is a small but strong core group of players within the squad and Ben Garner appears to be a promising managerial appointment as things stand, but there is certainly an argument that the club’s current ownership situation is holding them back.

FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming has noticed some mistakes and was disappointed by the club’s non-existent recruitment in the closing exchanges of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “The club ownership is one that has come under more scrutiny, especially with our lack of dealings on deadline day.

“I think it’s quite clear that Thomas Sandgaard came out of the gates with a lot of flashy statements about Premier League and silly stuff about European football within five years, those were mistakes on his part.

“I think the way he’s operated the transfer window has been smart in some senses, I think we’ve used the free market very well and brought in some good players who have fitted the style that the manager has wanted to put forward.

“That’s something we’ve not seen for a while from Charlton, from that sense it’s positive but I think it is clear that he’s looking to cut back on investments, or certainly the amount of money he’s wanting to put into the club.

“That’s been concerning and I think Ben Garner has made it clear that he would’ve liked a couple of more players.

“Given how good he has started the season it’s been disappointing that the manager hasn’t been backed.

“He’s also put ticket prices up which has dissatisfied a lot of fans and rightly so, I think it’s upwards of £30 for a matchday ticket, which for League One is quite a big ask, especially in this economic climate.

“I think Charlton fans are naturally very wary of any owner given our record over the last few years, and I think Sandgaard started well but a lot of fans are starting to question his level of commitment to the club, and whether everything that he is doing is in the best interests of footballing matters.

“I still think he can do a good job, it’s difficult to know really what his investment plans are but I think after years of turmoil, I’d be hastened to say I want him out and I want another owner in.

“It’s very difficult to know, owners in football are very difficult to judge, but the jury is out on Sandgaard and probably will remain so.”