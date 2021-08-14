Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Starting to put some team together’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Premier League transfer agreement

2 mins ago

Sunderland have completed the loan signing of West Ham defender Frederik Alves, the League One club have confirmed.

Alves joined the Hammers from Silkeborg in his native Denmark back in January, but has yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League side, having signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at The London Stadium.

Now though, Alves looks set to get more regular game time in the coming campaign, after it was announced that the 21-year-old has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

The centre back becomes the Blacks Cats fifth senior signing of the summer window, following permanent deals for Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Dennis Cirkin, and the loan signing of Manchester City’s Callum Doyle.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Alves’ arrival, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on the club’s latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats supporters had to say.


