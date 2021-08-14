‘Starting to put some team together’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Premier League transfer agreement

Sunderland have completed the loan signing of West Ham defender Frederik Alves, the League One club have confirmed.

Alves joined the Hammers from Silkeborg in his native Denmark back in January, but has yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League side, having signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at The London Stadium.

Now though, Alves looks set to get more regular game time in the coming campaign, after it was announced that the 21-year-old has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

The centre back becomes the Blacks Cats fifth senior signing of the summer window, following permanent deals for Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Dennis Cirkin, and the loan signing of Manchester City’s Callum Doyle.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Alves’ arrival, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on the club’s latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats supporters had to say.

Welcome Fredrick!!

Another excellent signing for us.

The strides made in taking, looking after, and developing Sanderson paying massive dividends.

Onwards and upwards — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) August 13, 2021

Very happy with this considering the replies on west ham’s post. Highly regarded — J (@JSSAFC1879) August 13, 2021

Brilliant signing I bet he’ll play magnificently along with either Bailey Wright, Arbenit Xhemajli when he returns from injury, Callum Doyle or Jordan Willis when he returns from injury. We are going to be promoted this season this time especially with Lee Johnson here. — Liam Shepard (@LiamShepard7) August 13, 2021

Just a right back and now defence is sorted Alvarez Doyle cirkin — neil brown (@Nabster302) August 13, 2021

Wow! Now we are talking…. SAFC starting to put some team together! 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Michael Corker (@Corker1983) August 13, 2021

Are they giving us the title early or do we have to wait until the end of the season? — Jayden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jaydenhanlon7) August 13, 2021

Can he play RB? I’m Assuming he’s come here to play games but I can’t see him and Doyle being the 2 centre half’s and Denny left back due to the inexperience — Shaun Graham (Gunner) (@ShaunGunner1973) August 13, 2021

Sounds good to me! We might have a defence all of a sudden 🙏🙏 — Phil Beckett 🇪🇺🇬🇧🔶️ (@PhilBeckettuk) August 13, 2021