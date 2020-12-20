‘Starting to get a bit of recognition’ – Many Millwall fans react to player’s display against Nottingham Forest

Millwall rounded off an encouraging five days following a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Having ended their 10-match wait for a Championship victory at Bristol City in midweek, Gary Rowett’s men looked on course for consecutive league wins when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson teed up Tom Bradshaw for his second goal in as many matches.

However, less than two minutes later Alex Mighten squeezed in between both Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson before firing past Bartosz Bialkowski to secure a share of the spoils for Forest.

Despite failing to hold on for maximum points, it was a dominant performance from Millwall – with Bodvarsson’s display once again a major positive for Rowett.

The Icelandic international is currently enjoying his best run since his move from Reading last summer, and topped off another solid showing by claiming the assist for Bradshaw’s opener.

Bodvarsson hasn’t always been a popular figure with the Lions faithful, but they appear content with the striker’s form at present.

And here’s how they reacted to his showing against Forest:

@jondadi well played today JDB , put a real shift in 👏👏 — petethelionking (@petethelionking) December 20, 2020

How good AGAIN was @jondadi …… I’ve always liked him and genuinely pleased his starting to get a bit of recognition for what he does……👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TheViking — T D (@TonyDol4444) December 19, 2020

@jondadi was MoTM for me today. Chased everything, won his headers, held the ball up, great first touches to bring the ball down, and an assist. Grave everything, and with quality 👏🏻👏🏻 #Millwall — Michael.Lock (@lockie180) December 19, 2020

A Frustrating draw- (how many times have we said that this season btw!) however 4 points out of 6 I would’ve taken that after a 3-0 defeat. Two tough fixtures now, but we normally do better against the so called better teams. Bodvarsson and Bradshaw look a very exciting duo! — MillwallFanTV (@TvMillwall) December 19, 2020

Mixed emotions about a result today. Should have won it against a team with a poor away record but not effective enough in the final 1/3. Bradshaw and Bodvarsson showing some form though. #Millwall — Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) December 19, 2020

Bodvarsson is running around like Forrest Gump on speed. Cannot fault his effort. #millwall — Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) December 19, 2020

Had a lot of bad things to say about bod but played out of his skin today great performance — Milo (@Milo81663321) December 19, 2020

Bodvarsson has been one of our better players over the past 2 weeks, but I bet you’ll be calling for him to be dropped come Boxing Day… — Jack Clarke (@jack_clarke) December 19, 2020

Another abject performance – no creativity down the wings and ineffective subs. Bodvarsson best player on the pitch, fair play — Paul (@PaulMoss27) December 19, 2020