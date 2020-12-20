Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall News

‘Starting to get a bit of recognition’ – Many Millwall fans react to player’s display against Nottingham Forest

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Millwall rounded off an encouraging five days following a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Having ended their 10-match wait for a Championship victory at Bristol City in midweek, Gary Rowett’s men looked on course for consecutive league wins when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson teed up Tom Bradshaw for his second goal in as many matches.

However, less than two minutes later Alex Mighten squeezed in between both Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson before firing past Bartosz Bialkowski to secure a share of the spoils for Forest.

Despite failing to hold on for maximum points, it was a dominant performance from Millwall – with Bodvarsson’s display once again a major positive for Rowett.

Do you love Millwall? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Lions that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19

When were Millwall formed?

The Icelandic international is currently enjoying his best run since his move from Reading last summer, and topped off another solid showing by claiming the assist for Bradshaw’s opener.

Bodvarsson hasn’t always been a popular figure with the Lions faithful, but they appear content with the striker’s form at present.

And here’s how they reacted to his showing against Forest:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Starting to get a bit of recognition’ – Many Millwall fans react to player’s display against Nottingham Forest

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: