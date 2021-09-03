‘Starting Friday with a bang’ – Many Stoke City fans react as midfielder news emerges

Stoke City have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, and have gone into the season’s first international break with 10 points from five games.

It is a points tally that leaves The Potters in a respectable fifth place, and whilst last Saturday ultimately ended in 3-0 defeat away to Fulham, lots of positives have emerged.

Adding to this notion of positivity around the club, it has emerged today that Stoke have the option of triggering an extension to Nick Powell’s contract, with the midfielder’s current deal set to expire in the summer of next year, as per a report from StokeonTrent Live.

The 27-year-old put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal when he signed back in 2019, meaning that if this additional year is added on to his contract, then he will remain at the Bet 365 Stadium – under contract – until 2023.

After winning the club’s Player of the Season award last time out, Powell has netted twice and assisted another one in three Championship appearances thus far, missing the latest two games because of injury.

The former Manchester United midfielder has scored 19 times and has provided two assists, in 75 games for The Potters.

Here, we take a look at how some Stoke City fans have reacted to the contract news regarding Nick Powell…

