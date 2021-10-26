‘Started to show what he’s capable of’ – 25-year-old’s impact debated as Sheffield United sink Barnsley

Sheffield United picked up a victory in the Championship on Sunday as Lys Mousset’s brace set them on their way to a 3-2 win over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have been inconsistent in the Championship so far this term but managed to bounce back after a midweek defeat to Millwall.

Mousset was the star of the show, firing the Blades into a two goal lead before Ben Osborn made it three. A late Barnsley rally made the final minutes tense, yet Jokanovic was left to toast a return to winning ways.

Billy Sharp had looked an isolated figure in Jokanovic’s 4-2-3-1 system against Millwall, despite scoring his fourth goal of the season from the penalty spot. The reaction to that was to hand Mousset just his second Championship start of the season at Oakwell.

The 25-year-old responded with a couple of well-taken goals, taking his tally to three in only four Championship appearances this season.

Over on FLW TV, Mousset was a topic on ‘The Debate’ show as Alfie Burns and Ben Wignall assessed whether Jokanovic could get Sheffield United promoted.

As they pinpointed a couple of in-form individuals, they discussed whether Mousset could be the man to lift some of the pressure off Sharp.

Ben said: “If he keeps scoring like he has in the last few games he definitely can.

“Even though Sharp is in his mid-thirties he’s still got a use for Sheffield United. He can still start games and make an impact. How long that will last for, I don’t know.

“He was in and out of the team last season, not getting many starts in the Premier League. But the Championship is still a level that he can score goals at.

“It’s a good thing if the other strikers can take the pressure off him. Out of all the strikers we’ve seen, Mousset is the one that could go on a really good hot streak and perhaps take the team forwards.

“He scored against Stoke, scored twice against Barnsley. He’s already started to show what he’s capable of.”

