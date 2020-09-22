Birmingham City News
‘Start the promotion bus’ – These Birmingham City fans are delighted with transfer news
Birmingham City have added Oriol Soldevila to their ranks as Aitor Karanka continues to improve his Blues squad for this Championship campaign.
The men from St Andrew’s have started this season in decent form with them beating play-off finalists Brentford on the opening weekend before getting a point against another of last year’s play-off qualifying sides, Swansea, last time out.
A decent start for the men from the West Midlands, then, and the feeling of excitement is growing amongst the fans with some of the signings that they have made.
Indeed, the supporter reaction to this deal has been one of positivity so let’s take a look at what some of them have had to say in response to the news:
✍️ Oriol Soldevila arrives at Blues.
The attacking midfielder has signed his first professional contract with the Club, and will initially join up with #BCFCu23s.
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 22, 2020
— khizar (@khizar84529831) September 22, 2020
— Thomas 🇪🇺 (@Bcfcthomas) September 22, 2020
Spanish Armada
— Ellis🏴 (@Ellisinho22) September 22, 2020
Birmingham City
Mes Que Un Club
— Le Mod (@AB18751) September 22, 2020
— Simon Walker (@notabigtwit) September 22, 2020
— Michael Williams (@mickey8150) September 22, 2020
Might just change my nationality to Spain
— PromotionSZN 💙🤍 (@SanJoseSZN) September 22, 2020
St Andrews Trillion Midfielders Stadium🙌🏼🔵
— Callum (@TheRealBatch) September 22, 2020
Get Cavani done
— JT (@KnowsJoe) September 22, 2020
Start the promotion bus
— J (@jaybcfc__) September 22, 2020
The midfielder decided against staying at Barcelona to make the switch to Birmingham so he must be eager to play for Aitor Karanka and get first-team football under his belt.