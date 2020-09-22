Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City News

‘Start the promotion bus’ – These Birmingham City fans are delighted with transfer news

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have added Oriol Soldevila to their ranks as Aitor Karanka continues to improve his Blues squad for this Championship campaign.

The men from St Andrew’s have started this season in decent form with them beating play-off finalists Brentford on the opening weekend before getting a point against another of last year’s play-off qualifying sides, Swansea, last time out.

A decent start for the men from the West Midlands, then, and the feeling of excitement is growing amongst the fans with some of the signings that they have made.

Indeed, the supporter reaction to this deal has been one of positivity so let’s take a look at what some of them have had to say in response to the news:

The midfielder decided against staying at Barcelona to make the switch to Birmingham so he must be eager to play for Aitor Karanka and get first-team football under his belt.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Birmingham City midfielders?

1 of 10

Which former Birmingham City midfielder is this?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Start the promotion bus’ – These Birmingham City fans are delighted with transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: