‘Start keeping clean sheets’, ‘Like a clown’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Brice Samba’s comments

Brice Samba has recently spoken of his love for Nottingham Forest supporters after what has been an impressive campaign thus far.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a fans’ favourite amongst the City Ground faithful since joining from French side Caen in the summer.

Since taking the number one shirt from Aro Muric in the early stages of the season, Samba has made a total of 35 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

The shot-stopper has kept 14 clean sheets from those games, helping Forest boast an impressive defensive record in the Championship.

Samba’s passionate personality both on and off the pitch has led to him getting on the wrong side of plenty of officials, with the goalkeeper picking up seven yellow cards so far this season.

Speaking in the official club programme via Nottinghamshire Live, Samba said: “From the beginning, I had such a warm welcome from the fans.

“I think the supporters have understood who I am. I am winner and I am a fighter – you can see that from the amount of yellow cards I have taken!

“I appreciate this relationship because I think they have understood who I am and how I want to play.”

Whilst his shot-stopping abilities cannot be in question, Samba’s temperament is something that has divided Forest fans’ opinions.

Here, via the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook, is what fans had to say in response to his comments…

John Haddow: like everyone else in the team he’s had a couple of not so good games but still a very good Keeper.Coyr

Danny Boyes: Wants to command is box more on crosses been found out by the opposition lately

Robert Davies: When I was at school we were always taught that the keeper should make the 6 yard box his own

Daniel Hines: Start keeping clean sheets instead of juggling the ball like a clown.

Lynn Sanderson: Love you too.xxxx

Phil Smithurst: Has been sloppy in goal lately but the defence has been poor at times.

Barrance Bride: God keeper