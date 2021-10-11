Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Start him’, ‘Some player’ – These Reading fans send message to Veljko Paunovic after update on 18-y/o

10 mins ago

Reading’s U23 side picked up a 3-2 win over Norwich City this afternoon, with Jahmari Clarke the star of the show for the Royals as he scored a hat-trick.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated at the Madejski Stadium, and he has been involved from the bench in recent games. However, he was back in action for the development side today, and he was showing his talent.

Clarke showed his composure in front of goal as he scored three times to help the team to victory, and his form unsurprisingly got the fans talking.

As mentioned, boss Veljko Paunovic has given the player opportunities, but the support are now hoping that he will be handed a start in the first-team from the off for the weekend game against Barnsley.

Whether he is in the XI remains to be seen, but there is a lot of excitement surrounding Clarke, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


