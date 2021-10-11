‘Start him’, ‘Some player’ – These Reading fans send message to Veljko Paunovic after update on 18-y/o

Reading’s U23 side picked up a 3-2 win over Norwich City this afternoon, with Jahmari Clarke the star of the show for the Royals as he scored a hat-trick.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated at the Madejski Stadium, and he has been involved from the bench in recent games. However, he was back in action for the development side today, and he was showing his talent.

Clarke showed his composure in front of goal as he scored three times to help the team to victory, and his form unsurprisingly got the fans talking.

As mentioned, boss Veljko Paunovic has given the player opportunities, but the support are now hoping that he will be handed a start in the first-team from the off for the weekend game against Barnsley.

Whether he is in the XI remains to be seen, but there is a lot of excitement surrounding Clarke, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Clarke > Puscas — Clare D 🐾 (@claredoc76) October 11, 2021

Yes Jahmari, lad!!!! — Martin McConachie (@HamdonMart) October 11, 2021

Oh my god start him on Saturday — joely (@dingjoely) October 11, 2021

Start him on Saturday https://t.co/2oUCorOotD — John Swift Szn (@JohnSwiftSzn) October 11, 2021

@VPaunovic please give him some game time in the coming weeks and months. Been impressed every time I've seen him #readingfc https://t.co/FCo3wZwNQD — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) October 11, 2021

Another we will allow to leave for free no doubt. https://t.co/kpQ01hyHpl — LordCKS (@LordCKS) October 11, 2021