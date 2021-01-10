‘Start him in the Championship’ – Many Millwall fans react to 20-year-old’s display vs Boreham Wood

Plenty of Millwall supporters were left pleased with the performance of youngster Tyler Burey in their FA Cup victory at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Goals from on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore and defender Shaun Hutchinson ensured that the Lions reached the fourth round for a fifth consecutive campaign, but it was the display of the former AFC Wimbledon winger that left many excited.

Burey joined from the Dons in the summer of 2018, but didn’t make his Millwall debut until the final day of last season – spending the majority of his time at The Den playing for the Under-23s.

However, the 20-year-old has been heavily involved in Gary Rowett’s first-team in recent weeks – making five substitute appearances in the Championship since the beginning of December.

And following some impressive late cameos, Burey was rewarded by Rowett with his first senior start outside of the EFL Trophy.

Burey almost marked his full Lions debut with a spectacular first-half strike, denied only by a fine save from Nathan Ashmore in the Boreham Wood net, and lasted a little more than an hour before he was replaced by Tom Bradshaw at Meadow Park.

Here’s how the Millwall faithful reacted to Burey’s afternoon against the National League side:

Start burey in the championship — Hazza (@Harrykelly180) January 9, 2021

Good win and hopefully can give em some confidence now but Rowett had to give the likes of Burey and Parrott 90 mins today, what on earth did bringing Bradshaw and Bod on achieve — Mitch Conroy (@mitchconroy_) January 9, 2021

Obviously opposition weren’t anywhere near our level. Positives today, good shifts from Parrott and Zohore. Woods and Leonard looked a much better CM partnership. Burey looked lively. I’ve been banging @DannyMcNamara32 drum for a long time, can’t wait to see him in the league. — TT (@MillwallTT) January 9, 2021

Well played millwall…..very enjoyable viewing and great to see some players (mcnamara in particular but also malone and Burey) really step up…… — Millwall halfwayline (@millwalljdb) January 9, 2021

Tyler Burey was pretty quiet imo — Tigigoeofovi (@tigigoeofovi) January 9, 2021

I think Tyler Burey needs a loan in league 1 for a bit first. But v promising youngster — Just Harry (@harry_lbaker) January 9, 2021

Tyler Burey showing why he really needs more than 5 minutes — Simon 🦁 (@MrHedgepig) January 9, 2021

Burey is so good — Joe (@Joew_mfc) January 9, 2021

Got a player here — pearcemfc (@jackpearcemfc) January 9, 2021