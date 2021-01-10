Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Start him in the Championship’ – Many Millwall fans react to 20-year-old’s display vs Boreham Wood

Plenty of Millwall supporters were left pleased with the performance of youngster Tyler Burey in their FA Cup victory at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Goals from on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore and defender Shaun Hutchinson ensured that the Lions reached the fourth round for a fifth consecutive campaign, but it was the display of the former AFC Wimbledon winger that left many excited.

Burey joined from the Dons in the summer of 2018, but didn’t make his Millwall debut until the final day of last season – spending the majority of his time at The Den playing for the Under-23s.

However, the 20-year-old has been heavily involved in Gary Rowett’s first-team in recent weeks – making five substitute appearances in the Championship since the beginning of December.

And following some impressive late cameos, Burey was rewarded by Rowett with his first senior start outside of the EFL Trophy.

Burey almost marked his full Lions debut with a spectacular first-half strike, denied only by a fine save from Nathan Ashmore in the Boreham Wood net, and lasted a little more than an hour before he was replaced by Tom Bradshaw at Meadow Park.

Here’s how the Millwall faithful reacted to Burey’s afternoon against the National League side:


