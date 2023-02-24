Start afresh – Burnley should bid farewell to these three players in the summer: Opinion

Burnley are approaching a crossroads as they close in on promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in Vincent Kompany’s first season at the helm.

The Clarets have benefitted from a blend of players from their previous years in the top-flight thriving in combination with some fresher faces mainly from overseas.

The summer transfer window may present an opportunity for Kompany to move on some of the remaining players from Sean Dyche’s time at the club or keep them on board for another season, with the thinking being that their experience at the level could help the Clarets acclimatise.

However, with the extreme possession-based style of football that Kompany has implemented this season, the summer should present an opportunity to once again angle recruitment towards players with a greater ability to fit into those methods.

Therefore, if feasible, the Clarets should look to move on Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez and Matt Lowton.

With Lowton, the writing is already on the wall as the full back spends the second half of the season on loan at Huddersfield Town with his deal expiring at Turf Moor in the summer.

In Vitinho and Connor Roberts, Kompany has two more mobile and attacking full backs who can contribute more with the ball at their feet, while Lowton may still be the more reliable one-versus-one defender.

As for Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez, there are probably more pros to keeping them on board, but those are mainly based on their performances in the Championship this season, of which will be very tough to replicate in the Premier League.

It would appear that Kompany would like a more mobile number nine to operate centrally while the likes of Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson operate around them, rather than the physical and aerial dominance that Barnes and Rodriguez can offer.

It is important not to put them in the same category, Rodriguez is a more versatile option and has played in wide roles during his career, while he is more capable of running in behind and dropping into the half-spaces to combine with other players.

Barnes is probably the more limited player in terms of his agility and dribbling ability, but could be a great alternative option if Kompany wanted to switch approach mid game if the Clarets are chasing a goal.

Managers of Kompany’s ideology rarely like to stray away from Plan A and instead focus on carrying the philosophy they have in a more effective way, with that in mind it could be pointless keeping Barnes around next season, especially with his contract running out at the end of the season.

Therefore, re-allocating the wages of Barnes, Rodriguez and Lowton would be more productive in looking to attack the Premier League challenge next term.