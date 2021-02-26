‘Starbucks know’ – Aden Flint shares light hearted social media post amid fine Cardiff City run

Cardiff City continued their excellent form as they beat fellow play-off hopefuls Bournemouth in the week.

The result, which saw the Bluebirds jump to sixth, made it six straight wins for Mick McCarthy, and thee is a real optimism around the club about what this season can bring.

Whilst the manager deserves the credit, Aden Flint has also starred in the past month or so, with the experienced boss sticking Flint in the XI ever since he arrived.

The towering centre-back has repaid that faith, and there is a real feel-good factor around the city right now.

That was reflected in an Instagram Story post shared by the defender, as he picked up a drink from Starbucks following the win, as they made reference to the Bluebirds’ great form.

Of course, the challenge for all connected to Cardiff is to continue the great run when they return to action this weekend.

Cardiff face Flint’s former club Middlesbrough, who are also looking to finish in the top six, so it is another significant game.

The verdict

This is a nice touch, and there is real momentum building around Cardiff right now, which McCarthy deserves the most credit for.

However, you also have to praise the players. They’ve taken on board the message he is delivering, and it’s showing in both the performances and the results.

Now, it’s about continuing that, as there is still a lot of work for Flint and his teammates to do to ensure they finish in the top six.

