Highlights Key player Paul Mullin missed the game due to a punctured lung suffered during a pre-season match in the US but has now flown back to the UK, in a boost for the League Two club.

Wrexham's manager Phil Parkinson is uncertain when he will be fit to play.

Wrexham have received more good news after the Welsh club knocked League One Wigan Athletic out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Phil Parkinson's men beat the Latics on penalties at the Stok Racecourse following a goalless draw to advance to the second round of the competition for the first time since 2007.

Key man Paul Mullin missed the victory against Wigan as well as the 5-3 defeat to MK Dons in the Dragons' League Two opener at the weekend.

However, the the striker has now flown back to the UK after suffering a punctured lung in a pre-season fixture against Manchester United in California during Wrexham's tour of the United States.

Why did Paul Mullin remain in the USA?

Mullin, who scored 74 goals across all competitions in his first two seasons at Wrexham, was stretchered off during the friendly match in San Diego after a collision with United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during the League Two side's 3-1 win.

The 28-year-old required oxygen treatment on the pitch and was told by doctors that he could not fly back to the UK immediately.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney offered to let his star striker recuperate at his California home but Mullin opted to stay with friends instead.

Parkinson joked after the victory against Wigan that it has been a challenge getting the former Cambridge United man to return home after three weeks in the US.

He said: "We've got to get him back from California first of all!

"He hasn't been answering his phone for a few days."

Mullin was quick to respond on social media, tweeting that he was on his way back to the UK.

When will Paul Mullin return to action?

Even though Parkinson was understandably excited to have his talisman on the mend as Wrexham look to challenge for back-to-back promotions, he was realistic about when Mullin will be back on the pitch.

He said: "When he comes back in the next few days we'll be able to assess [him].

"We will send him to a specialist to see how long he is going to be out for."

It was originally suggested that Mullin could be absent until October, but Wrexham will be hoping to have the goalscorer available as soon as possible following a tough start to life in League Two.

How will Wrexham cope without Paul Mullin?

The defeat to MK Dons was a rude welcome back to the football league for Wrexham, and strikers Sam Dalby and Billy Waters both struggled to impact the game in Mullin's absence.

Parkinson has previously spoken about how difficult it has been to get other teams to sell players to the reigning National League champions, with Wrexham having signed only Huddersfield Town's Will Boyle and Wigan's James McClean as things stand.

The Dragons travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, August 12 in search of their first league win of the campaign.