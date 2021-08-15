‘Star man’, ‘Bossed it’ – Many West Brom fans are loving 26-y/o’s recent display v Luton Town

West Brom secured their first three points of the season with a 3-2 victory over Luton Town yesterday.

The Baggies shared the points in their visit to The Vitality Stadium on the opening day of the season but followed it up with an impressive victory against The Hatters.

West Brom raced into a three-goal lead, thanks to goals from Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant after Kal Naismith’s misdirected header flew past Simon Sluga in the Luton goal.

Summer signing’s Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke made their home debuts on Saturday, whilst Sam Johnstone returned between the sticks, with his future with The Baggies yet to be fully determined.

Mowatt, who followed Valerien Ismael from Barnsley to the West Midlands, enjoyed an excellent game in the middle of the park, with his vision and subsequent range of passing, helping his side to really dominate proceedings in the first half.

The 26-year-old was deployed next to the vastly experienced Jake Livermore, as the pair played their part in what was a rather impressive opening 45 minutes for The Baggies.

Two mistakes let The Hatters back into the game, with Harry Cornick and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu benefitting from some loose play in the defensive third.

However, Mowatt’s performance received a lot of praise from fans, and here we take a look at some of those reactions from Twitter…

Star man ! — Monte Calicos @WBA (@East_Algarve) August 15, 2021

Good graft alex, lot of quality in your left peg.. come on you baggies 👍⚽️ — nathan arries (@arries_nathan) August 15, 2021

Bossed it again! 👏👏👏 — Gregg James Lloyd (@GreggJLloyd) August 15, 2021

You make a massive difference mate. Be proud. — Dickos (@grorty_dickos) August 15, 2021

Excellent Alex. . Great link up work . Positive all round. . Onto Wednesday pal. 👌 — Dean Bamford (@DeanBamford5) August 15, 2021

Great performance yesterday, strong, decisive and composed, exactly what we need in the middle of the pitch! 💪🏼👏🏼 — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) August 15, 2021

Great performance mate keep doing what you are doing cracking player #wba #baller — Stephen Neale (@StephenNeale17) August 15, 2021

Alex, how does being the greatest free transfer of all time feel? — george (@george_downes17) August 15, 2021

You are very quickly becoming everyone’s favourite player!! It’s actually criminal that we got you on a free 😂👍🏻 — Gemma Downes (@gemmadowneswba) August 15, 2021