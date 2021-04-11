Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Star in the making' – These QPR fans were delighted with one man after Sheffield Wednesday win

3 mins ago

QPR enjoyed an excellent afternoon on Saturday, as they thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

After Lyndon Dykes’ opener had been cancelled out by Josh Windass to ensure the two sides went in level at half time, Dykes’ second, along with goals from Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock secured a comfortable three points for Rangers in the second half.

That result means that Mark Warburton’s side have now picked up 16 points from their last eight games, as they aim to end the Championship season on a high.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of QPR fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who many were keen to praise was Willock himself.

Having already set up Dykes’ second goal of the afternoon, Willock’s goal in stoppage time capped a fine individual performance from the attacker, something that did not go unnoticed by a number of QPR fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rangers supporters had to say about the 23-year-old’s latest performance.


