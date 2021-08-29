‘Star in the making’ – Many Sunderland fans react to player’s performance in Wycombe win

A number of Sunderland supporters have hailed the performance of talented midfielder Daniel Neil in the Black Cats’ impressive 3-1 win at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Black Cats headed into the game hoping to maintain their early season momentum. It was also a real chance to put down a strong marker over their promotion credentials by defeating a strong Wycombe side that have just come down from the Championship.

Lee Johnson’s side delivered another very encouraging display and Neil was once again at the heart of things for the Black Cats in the middle of the park.

The 19-year-old managed to provide the assist for Sunderland’s third goal of the contest and Ross Stewart’s second seven minutes from time.

The midfielder was also able to register two key passes as well as making two tackles, one interception and one clearance. While the 19-year-old was also able to maintain an 84% passing accuracy throughout the 90 minutes.

12 of these 25 Sunderland facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sunderland were formed after Newcastle United were formed – True or false? True False

Neil is starting to show signs of real maturity and whilst there is still room for plenty of development, he is showing that he can be a major part of their plans for the League One campaign this term.

Many Sunderland supporters were quick to heap praise on the midfielder and some were suggesting that he could go as far in the game as he wants to with the talent he possesses.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Thought we played brilliant again today. Dan Neil is some player #safc — Michael (@MichaelStelling) August 28, 2021

Good performance that today. Dan Neil is absolutely mustard and all. Callum Doyle 17 years old pocketing centre forwards. Ross Stewart bagsman. Haway #SAFC — Luke (@lukerids) August 28, 2021

Dan Neil is absolute MUSTARD. Please can we take a moment to appreciate this young man!!! #SAFC — Liam (@DiscopantsFTM) August 28, 2021

Dan Neil is some footballer like. Absolutely nailed down his position for me, should be one of the first names on the team sheet. — Rich (@SafcMod) August 28, 2021

Dan Neil is a breath of fresh air btw — Ross Elliott (@rosstitute73) August 28, 2021

First game at the sol this season, Dan Neil is a star in the making absolute player what a performance 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ross Simpson (@Ross_Simpsonnn) August 28, 2021

Dan Neil was different class today anarl. Playing for England him — Wes (@Wes_safc86) August 28, 2021

Dan Neil is unreal! What a player — South Standers (@StandersSouth) August 28, 2021