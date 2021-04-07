Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Star in the making’ – Many Norwich City fans react to performance of ace in Huddersfield thrashing

A number of Norwich City supporters have been heaping praise on defender Andrew Omobamidele following his excellent display during the Canaries’ impressive 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Daniel Farke’s side moved ever nearer towards automatic promotion with a scintillating display that typified all of the reasons why they have been the most outstanding team in the Championship this campaign. Whilst the performances of the likes of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Emi Buendia stood out, Omobamidele was also immense at the heart of their defence.

The 18-year-old has been handed the chance to come into the side due to the season-ending injury to Ben Gibson. The defender certainly took his chance to impress against the Terriers. Omobamidele looked composed on the ball and was also able to do his defensive duties with a calmness that suggested he had been playing there all season long.

The defender managed to win all six duels he contested and also made three clearances and two tackles as he dominated Huddersfield’s attackers. While he was also able to average an impressive 98% passing accuracy (Sofascore). It was a performance that will have shown Farke he is ready for an extended run in the side in the remaining matches.

Many Norwich fans were suggesting that Omobamidele is yet another star that they have managed to find from within their academy.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


