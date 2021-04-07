‘Star in the making’ – Many Norwich City fans react to performance of ace in Huddersfield thrashing

A number of Norwich City supporters have been heaping praise on defender Andrew Omobamidele following his excellent display during the Canaries’ impressive 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Daniel Farke’s side moved ever nearer towards automatic promotion with a scintillating display that typified all of the reasons why they have been the most outstanding team in the Championship this campaign. Whilst the performances of the likes of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Emi Buendia stood out, Omobamidele was also immense at the heart of their defence.

The 18-year-old has been handed the chance to come into the side due to the season-ending injury to Ben Gibson. The defender certainly took his chance to impress against the Terriers. Omobamidele looked composed on the ball and was also able to do his defensive duties with a calmness that suggested he had been playing there all season long.

The defender managed to win all six duels he contested and also made three clearances and two tackles as he dominated Huddersfield’s attackers. While he was also able to average an impressive 98% passing accuracy (Sofascore). It was a performance that will have shown Farke he is ready for an extended run in the side in the remaining matches.

Many Norwich fans were suggesting that Omobamidele is yet another star that they have managed to find from within their academy.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

He had a wonderful game. He has fitted in so well. A great prospect. — Robert M (@robm447) April 6, 2021

Only his 2nd start & already this boy looks special. I wouldn’t swap my team for the world right now. What an exciting team we’re building 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/YvN70OUeKd — FI Frankie (@funtimefranky80) April 6, 2021

This guy has been SO comfortable on the ball tonight, looks so composed and in control. In 12m we’ve got rid of our two “best” centre backs and somehow improved our central defence 10 fold — Michael Harnden (@MichaelHarnden) April 6, 2021

He’s been excellent! Looks like he’s been play 1st team football for years 💚💛 — mike button (@buttonmoon640) April 6, 2021

He’ll start next season ahead of Gibson — Mike Taylor (@Midfield_Mike) April 6, 2021

Been an absolute class act these two games. — Alex Field (@AlexFI1982) April 6, 2021

Omobamidele look like another future star in the making 👏👏 #ncfc — Thomas (@tommykerrison) April 6, 2021

Omobamidele looks like he’s been playing there all season #ncfc — Matt Worman (@FerretSensei) April 6, 2021

I forgot Omobamidele was playing. He is so calm, so composed.

What a talent we have!!! #ncfc — Tommy (@tfid23) April 6, 2021