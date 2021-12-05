‘Star boy’, ‘Serious Baller’ – Many Bristol City fans in agreement over youngster after Derby win

Bristol City ran out 1-0 winners over Derby County at Ashton Gate with academy graduate Alex Scott grabbing the winner.

The youngster scored his first senior goal for the Robins as they edged out a narrow win over the Rams on Saturday.

It was the game’s first shot when the teenager lashed in a finish after the loose ball fell to him following Andi Weimann’s good work.

It could have 2-0 shortly after when Chris Martin and Antoine Semenyo both scorned good chances.

Derby did improve after the break but struggled to test home goalkeeper Daniel Bentley with their only shot on target coming in the 87th minute from youngster Luke Plange.

The win now means Bristol City have won three of their last four games at home following a barren winless run at Ashton Gate.

With Alex Scott grabbing the winner and continuing his fine form in Nigel Pearson’s side, he drew plenty of praise from supporters for his display against Derby.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter.

star boy — 🇦🇹 (@marshy30) December 4, 2021

Don’t shout too loud, everyone will want one! 🤫 https://t.co/6iLyqhSvBQ — Lucy (@bcfclucy) December 4, 2021

SERIOUS baller for the future – remember his name https://t.co/EgXbliAxc4 — gspur (@SpursIsTheWord) December 4, 2021

Oh Alex Scott oh he is so wonderful,

When he scores a goal,

Oh it is beautiful

It's magical,

When he runs down your wing,

He is fast as lightning,,

It's frightening and it makes all the City sing,

Doh do doh dodo do https://t.co/16gx05u7Xj — Harv (@Harv1894) December 4, 2021