Highlights Birmingham City, under manager Wayne Rooney, are still looking for their first win but came close against Ipswich Town last weekend.

Their next match is against promotion-chasing Sunderland, who have an experienced squad and high ambitions.

FLW expects Birmingham City's starting XI to include key players like John Ruddy, Ethan Laird, and Jay Stansfield, who have been performing well for the team.

Birmingham City face another big test under Wayne Rooney when they take on Sunderland on Saturday.

The Blues are still winless under their new boss, but they came very close to beating one of the top sides in the division last weekend in Ipswich Town. Goals in the 79th and 89th minutes by Marcus Harness denied Rooney his first three points as Birmingham manager.

Their games don't get any easier as they face another promotion-chasing team in the form of the Black Cats. Tony Mowbray got his young crop of players into the playoffs this season, and, with some reinforcements that Blues fans will be all too familiar with, Sunderland are hoping for more again this year.

After a good performance against Ipswich, this is how FLW expects Birmingham City's starting XI to look against Sunderland.

GK: John Ruddy

The veteran between the sticks provides everything you'd want from a goalkeeper of his profile. He's a dependable and solid option. That reliability is a very useful thing to have when results aren't going your way.

RB: Ethan Laird

Getting Laird back from injury was such a big boost for the Blues. The Ipswich match was his first game since the middle of August.

He's a quality full-back, arguably one of the best in the league on his day, and he will help the new boss further integrate the attacking football that he was brought in to implement.

CB: Dion Sanderson

The captain may have not been at the same level since John Eustace's departure, but Sanderson has more than proven his worth to this team.

The 23-year-old is strong in the tackle, and in the air, he rarely ever gets dribbled past, and is more than capable when on the ball.

CB: Emmanuel Aiwu

The loanee has come into favour with the new boss over the last couple of games, with Kevin Long taking to the bench in recent weeks.

Aiwu appears to be a bit more comfortable taking up a slightly wider position when in possession, and this looks to be better suited to how Rooney wants his side to play.

LB: Cody Drameh

Drameh is another example of the potential and the quality that is in this squad. The 21-year-old, who helped Luton Town to promotion last season, filled in well for Laird during his absence.

Luckily for Birmingham, he's looked pretty comfortable on the left-hand flank too.

CDM: Jordan James

Having Krystian Bielik missing until after the international break, due to suspension, will be frustrating for Blues.

James is a capable replacement, however, and his performance against Ipswich showed that.

CDM: Ivan Šunjič

Similarly to Bielik, the Croatian midfielder has proven himself to be a worthy candidate for the starting XI most weeks.

He's not featured in just two league games; one was a draw with QPR, and the other was a loss to Hull City.

RM: Koji Miyoshi

The Japanese winger was part of the exciting summer recruitment that Birmingham embarked upon.

He's been one of the club's best and most consistent performers this season, with two goals and two assists in the Championship.

LM: Juninho Bacuna

Bacuna missed the loss against Southampton due to a yellow card suspension but his return against Kieran McKenna's side showed the quality and creativity he can bring to this team.

He forced the Cameron Burgess own goal and he showed a decent defensive work rate.

AM: Oliver Burke

With the usual tendency of Birmingham's young striker Jay Stansfield to be to drift out to the wings, having someone like Burke through the middle allows his forward partner to do what he does best.

The Scotsman offers a physical presence through the middle that compliments the skills of the team's number nine.

ST: Jay Stansfield

The young Fulham loanee has shown that he belongs in this league.

Five goals in 12 games is a brilliant start and there are no signs of Stansfield slowing down.