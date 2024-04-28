Highlights Sunderland faces mid-table finish due to disappointing striker performance, looking to make big signings for next season.

Sunderland will already be looking ahead to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Black Cats have had a slightly disappointing campaign based on their expectations, as they will soon be finishing the season in mid-table. They started the campaign with Tony Mowbray in charge, but after his departure in December, in came Michael Beale.

Beale managed just two months in charge, having won four games in total, before being relieved of his duties and replaced by interim manager Mike Dodds until the end of the season.

While there have been a few highs, it has been a season to forget for Sunderland in many ways, as a lack of output from strikers has cost them. The likes of Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham and Trai Hume have been absolutely vital for the Black Cats this season, but the squad is very young and will need a big boost in the summer.

With that said, Football League World takes a look at three dream signings that Sunderland could realistically aim to pull off ahead of next season.

Sammie Szmodics

There is no doubt that Sammie Szmodics is an optimistic signing for any Championship club but this is his first real prolific campaign in the second tier, so it may be a risk for Premier League clubs to snap him up straight away.

Perhaps, a high-end Championship club should be his next move as he looks to further prove himself in the division.

That is where Sunderland come in.

This season has been a disappointment, but Sunderland are arguably one of the biggest clubs in the Championship and should be looking to finish in the play-off places at least, next season. Their squad is young and promising, and under the right manager they could be a real threat.

Sammie Szmodics' Championship stats Season Club Apps Goals 2023/24 (As of April 25th) Blackburn Rovers 42 25 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers 34 5 2021/22 Peterborough United 36 6 2019/20 Bristol City 3 0

Szmodics turns 29 in September, so his time is running out to get a move to the top flight. However, a move to a club like Sunderland, where he will be pushing for promotion to the Premier League, could be the sensible move.

Sunderland's star man, Jack Clarke is likely to depart in the summer, so Szmodics will be the perfect replacement in terms of goals. He has been this season's Championship top scorer; an incredibly impressive feat considering Blackburn's unfortunate campaign.

Szmodics most frequently plays as a number ten behind the striker, and is no stranger to Sunderland's 4-2-3-1 formation, so he appears to be the perfect fit.

Jay Stansfield

Another transfer that would be hugely exciting if pulled off, is a move for Fulham youngster, Jay Stansfield. As mentioned, Sunderland have struggled this season in terms of strikers, as they have had plenty of options, but very little output.

Stansfield has impressed in his first Championship campaign, spending the full season on loan with struggling Birmingham City. Although the club have endured a horrid campaign, Stansfield's goals have been a real saving grace for the Blues.

He will return to his parent club, Fulham, in the summer, but they may decide to send him back out on loan to continue his development. With Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez currently on the books at Craven Cottage, Marco Silva may not get much use out of Stansfield next season in the Premier League, so a loan move to another Championship club seems the perfect option.

Last summer, Sunderland tried very hard to secure Stansfield's services before he joined Birmingham, so they would welcome him with open arms over the coming months if he were to sign.

He can play as the sole number nine, or on the left-wing; two positions that will need to be filled ahead of next season.

Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore could be set for promotion to the Premier League with Ipswich Town, but there is no guarantee that he will be playing in the top flight next season. He is currently playing for the Tractor Boys on loan from Bournemouth, who currently do not have a use for him, with Dominic Solanke in such promising form.

The Welshman has chipped in with a handful of goals for Ipswich in the second half of the season, but if they do achieve promotion to the Premier League, it will be interesting to see if they look to sign Moore on a permanent deal.

In January, Sunderland were one of the clubs aiming to sign the striker on loan from Bournemouth, but fell short to Ipswich who snapped him up.

Moore's Bournemouth contract still has one year remaining, but they may look to sell in the summer for a small fee. If that is the case, Sunderland should certainly rejoin the race to sign him ahead of a big Championship season for the club.

It goes without saying that the striker would provide some much-needed experience to a youthful Sunderland side, and would look to eliminate the lack of goals up top.