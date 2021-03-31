Stanislas, Gosling and Surridge among those to react to footage of Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook

AFC Bournemouth were dealt a cruel injury blow earlier this month as midfield lynchpin Lewis Cook was ruled out long-term with a knee injury.

Cook was withdrawn during the Cherries’ 1-1 draw with Preston North End due to the injury, and the full diagnosis showed the damage – a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament to the right knee.

The 24-year-old was hit with the same fate in December 2018, and that one kept him out of action for nine months until September 2019.

So you’d imagine that the former Leeds man will be out for a similar length of time after a re-occurrence, which would take him up to the start December 2021.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this AFC Bournemouth midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Cherries fan?

1 of 20 What nationality is Arnaut Danjuma? Dutch Italian French Danish

It’s been two weeks since Cook was operated on, but there has been some encouraging progress already if the Cherries’ number 16’s Instagram account is anything to go by.

Cook is already back in the gym at Bournemouth doing strength work as he begins the long road to recovery and he’s also back on the bikes to get his legs going again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lewiscook_ (@lewiscook_)

Among the commenters on Cook’s post were team-mates Junior Stanislas and Sam Surridge, whilst ex-Cherry Dan Gosling, who departed for Watford in the January transfer window, also sent his well-wishes.

The Verdict

It’s still early days for Cook but the fact that he is able to be doing work two weeks post-op is a real positive.

It may be a while before he kicks a ball again, but Cook will surely have the mental strength to get through this once again after already dealing with it once in his career.

There will probably always be a seed of doubt though that he’s damaged the same knee twice now and that it could end up happening again, but hopefully it doesn’t come to that and Bournemouth fans will see Cook before the end of the year.