This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have been fighting towards the top end of the Championship table this season, aiming to secure a place back in the Premier League at the fourth attempt.

Under new ownership of controlling shareholder Shilen Patel, Albion worked under strenuous financial Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) to balance the books and ensure the club wasn’t put into administration.

While navigating through testing times, the Baggies had to cut down the wage bill while building a competitive squad to challenge for promotion back to the top flight, and the club managed to bring in 11 new faces in the summer transfer window to help set Albion on their way.

West Brom - 2024/25 summer transfer window signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mikey Johnston Celtic Permanent Callum Styles Barnsley Permanent Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Permanent Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Permanent Devante Cole Barnsley Permanent Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Permanent Joe Wildsmith Derby County Permanent Mason Holgate Everton Loan Paddy McNair San Diego Loan Uros Racic Sassuolo Loan Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Loan

One of those arrivals was Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem, who arrived from Swedish top-flight outfit Brommapojkarna for £500,000.

Originally playing under Carlos Corberan and transitioning to being a key figure under Tony Mowbray, the towering central defender has been ever-present in the Baggies first team fold, exceeding expectations for such a minimal transfer fee.

Emerging himself as one of the latest talents in the second tier, West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess has outlined his thoughts on the impact the 26-year-old has made so far this campaign.

Torbjorn Heggem backed as the standout bargain signing in the Championship

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess believes Torbjorn Heggem has been Albion’s standout player in the backline and praised the West Brom recruitment team for snapping up the defender.

Burgess said: “In terms of value for money signings, I’d say Torbjorn Heggem stands far and away as the standout bargain signing in the Championship this season. For only around £500,000 Albion paid for him, he’s been our best centre-back this season and has done a great job when filling in at left-back when necessary.

“It definitely gives you confidence that the club know what they’re doing now they’ve recruited a similar player from the world in Tammer Bany, and he could be another gem we have on our hands.

“Considering Heggem was signed for such a small fee, the more Albion get to spend in that region, the better players may become available to add to the squad, so it gives you hope that the scouting team will be able to find and discover more gems like Heggem to improve the team.

“Heggem has probably been the description of a masterstoke signing, and you’d probably find a picture of him sitting right next to it.”

Torbjorn Heggem has been key to West Brom's promotion push

Torbjorn Heggem’s impressive start to life at The Hawthorns has offered a much-needed boost to the Albion squad, with the Norwegian’s versatility to play as both a central defender and at left-back vital when the Baggies were hit earlier in the season with a defensive injury crisis.

His towering presence, willingness to get stuck in on his defensive duties and his attacking threat from set-pieces has made him a fantastic asset to have in the second tier, and with time, he will only continue to thrive and develop his talent.

Related West Brom hopes outlined over potential "masterstroke" £3.3m transfer deal FLW's West Brom fan pundit has given his reaction to the imminent signing of Randers striker Tammer Bany for a fee of £3.3 million.

Already turning into a fan favourite, Heggem’s partnership with Kyle Bartley in the backline could be crucial to keeping the ball out of the back of the net, therefore giving the side better chances to win games and to cement a place in the top six.

If the duo can help keep the defense tight between now and the end of the season, then Albion will have a great chance of making a long-awaited return to the top flight.