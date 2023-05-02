Neil Etheridge of Birmingham City believes Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is on his way to the Premier League next season, following his side's 2-0 defeat to the play-off chasers.

The 24-year-old Swede scored his 21st league goal of the season in the win over the Blues, and also claimed his 10th assist of the campaign. He has played 46 games in all competitions for Coventry so far.

Gyokeres has been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Everton, and Bournemouth in recent months - via Football Insider, with a queue of clubs expected to form for his signature this summer should Coventry fail to be promoted to the Premier League.

His goals have propelled the Sky Blues to fifth in the table heading into the final game of the season against fourth placed Middlesbrough. A point will guarantee them a spot in the play-offs.

Is Gyokeres set for the Premier League?

Etheridge believes Gyokeres is destined for a move to the Premier League this summer, speaking via the Coventry Telegraph he said: “I think the answer is that a lot of teams want him. If he can find the net, which he has numerous times this season… it’s not down to me. I don’t think we’ll be taking him!

“He’s obviously wanted by a lot of big teams and rightfully so. His movement is very good. He can hold up the play, he can run in behind, he’s very energetic and obviously he can finish. He’s a very all-round striker.

“I don’t think it’s just when he’s on the ball. His unselfish runs were very good as well, and he’s obviously brought that to his game. I don’t know too much about him previously at Brighton and things like that, but he’s obviously willing to make runs to create space for other people as well.”

Etheridge was then asked if there’s any player better in the division, he added: “I don’t know. I haven’t played the full season. He’s very, very good. I’m sure there are other strikers, but they don’t come to mind right now.”

How good is Viktor Gyokeres?

Despite Chuba Akpom leading the way for goals in the second tier, it's hard to look past Gyokeres as a complete package. He is a superb striker.

The Swede has a knack for both goals and assists, and has single-handedly been dragging Mark Robins side into the play-offs for much of this season. They've not only been lucky to have him, but been fortunate that he has been so readily available. Gyokeres has played a part in every Championship game to date.

He'll be playing Premier League football next campaign, with or without Coventry. Gyokeres is way beyond Championship level and has proved it over the last two seasons, scoring 38 goals and assisting 15 from 90 games for Coventry.