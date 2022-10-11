“Standout realistic choice” – 55-year-old emerges as contender for West Brom job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a dismal start to the season, West Bromwich Albion today called time on Steve Bruce’s reign as Baggies boss.

The 61-year-old departs the club leaving them sitting in the Championship relegation zone in 22nd with 13 league matches played.

With that said, attention has now turned to finding his successor, and one of the names linked with the vacancy is former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

As per our FLW exclusive, the 55-year-old is one of the names being considered as Steve Bruce’s successor at The Hawthorns.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the links.

Ben Wignall

With how stubborn Wilder is in terms of his system and tactics, I’m not so sure that West Brom’s squad is set up for how he would like to play.

The Baggies have out-and-out wingers like Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana at their disposal, who on their day and played in the right way are two of the most dangerous players in the Championship.

Wilder’s 3-5-2 system therefore would definitely not be a good fit for those kinds of players, although with what he did at Sheffield United, you can understand why perhaps he could come into consideration for the Albion vacancy – if you forget what happened at Middlesbrough of course.

I do believe though that there are better fits for the job though at The Hawthorns, and Wilder is someone that not be considered due to the players that West Brom currently have.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think on the surface of things, this would be a good appointment for West Brom.

In my opinion, at the current stages of their careers, Wilder would be an upgrade on Steve Bruce for sure, particularly given how poorly Bruce has done at the Hawthorns.

Wilder has experience taking a side up into the Premier League and keeping them there, too, albeit briefly, something West Brom will be targeting as soon as this season.

We mustn’t forget Wilder did decent enough at Boro last season too, albeit he should have got them into the playoffs in the end.

It will be a concern how things soured at the Riverside, but that sounds as though it was due to a fallout behind the scenes more than anything else.

As such, if the Baggies hierarchy are sure Wilder is their man, they should go all out to get him – he won’t be available for too long, you’d imagine.

Chris Gallagher

This seems like the standout realistic choice for me.

Some will argue that Wilder’s time at Middlesbrough makes him a failure but if you look at the numbers then his side weren’t actually playing that badly this season, with results just going against them.

So, I wouldn’t say that spell on Teesside should damage his reputation and you have to remember the outstanding work that he did with Sheffield United. It was widely reported that Wilder has admirers at The Hawthorns and you can be sure they’re putting his name in the frame once again.

Right now the club is in turmoil, with the fans understandably livid at how things have gone in recent years and Wilder could be the man to galvanise the team, bring everyone together and allow Albion to look up again.