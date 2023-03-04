Standout moment in Hull City 2-0 West Brom is a timely reminder of why we love football: Opinion

In a week where points deductions have come back into EFL discourse and pressure is increasing as we approach the business end of the season, Benjamin Tetteh provided a timely reminder of why we all fell in love with football in the first place.

The 25-year-old has endured a very difficult first season at Hull City through injury, suspension and loss of form but he finally broke his duck for the Tigers in Friday evening’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

It was an emphatic strike to open his account for the club, powering a shot high and across Josh Griffiths, taking a flick off of his gloves on its way, into the top right corner after being slipped in by Regan Slater.

The ball hitting the net resulted in an outpouring of emotion from Tetteh, who has been through so much in a short space of time since moving to Hull City, nothing more difficult than the loss of close friend Christian Atsu from the earthquake in Turkey.

Tetteh, who joined in the summer from Yeni Malatyaspor, would have known Atsu from his exploits with the Ghana national team and Liam Rosenior had his say on the emotional moment when he spoke to HullLive.

Football is nothing without personalities and characters and players showing a human side that supporters can relate to, all of that was present after Tetteh’s strike hit the net and it would have been a beautiful moment for all observing from the stands.

Tetteh was replaced in the 64th minute by Oscar Estupinan, who has been a reliable source of goals for the Tigers so far this season, and the romantic football supporters will be hoping that Friday evening’s goal can be the catalyst for Tetteh to go on a run that takes Hull closer to the play-off conversation.

Tetteh has shown a lot of mental strength across the course of the season to remain in the first team plans at Hull despite them having a very deep squad and the 25-year-old could have weighed up his options in the January transfer window.

A top half finish would represent a very successful first period in charge for Liam Rosenior with the Tigers towards the bottom end when he took over, and it will be interesting to see what kind of role Tetteh can play in building momentum to challenge for promotion to the Premier League next season.