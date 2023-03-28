Standard Liege are interested in a potential double swoop for Reading winger Yakou Meite and Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Meite, 27, has been a consistent goalscorer for the Royals throughout much of his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but hasn't made as much of an impact as he would have wanted to this season.

Failing to thrive under Paul Ince, that has perhaps been a key reason why the Berkshire outfit have struggled in recent times, with the club benefitting hugely from his presence since his move from Paris St-Germain back in 2016.

Republic of Ireland international Ogbene is also out of contract at the end of the season, with the Millers failing to get him tied down to a new contract at this stage.

They could end up losing him for free after keeping him beyond the end of the January transfer window - and discussions have already taken place between Standard Liege and Ogbene's representatives according to Tavolieri.

Recording eight goals and three assists in 34 competitive appearances this term, the 25-year-old's contributions are helping to keep his current side above the relegation zone at this point, but may leave South Yorkshire at the end of the season with several teams including Middlesbrough and Swansea City being linked with him in recent months.

The Verdict:

Considering the Royals are likely to be working within a limited budget during the summer, Meite may need to take a wage cut if he wants to remain in Berkshire and that could persuade him to move on.

You can't blame the 27-year-old if he does decide to leave because his current boss isn't getting the best out of him at this stage and that's a major shame because he has been a real asset for the club.

Loved by many of the Royals' supporters, they will want him to stay put but they may be fighting a losing battle with several sides likely to be keeping tabs on the Ivorian at this stage.

In terms of Ogbene, he's proving himself on the international stage as well as at a domestic level and this is why it wouldn't be a surprise if he's attracting interest from teams across Europe.

A move to another English side could be ideal for him because it would probably take him less time to settle in - but it would be difficult to see Boro reigniting their interest in him if they go up at the end of the season.

Swansea could be a good potential destination and it would be a statement of intent by the owners if they beat the Belgian side to the 25-year-old's signature. They are under pressure following a poor January window, so they could potentially make a bold move for the Rotherham man.